Riceland Foods Partners With ODW Logistics For Warehousing And Transportation In Memphis, TN

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ODW Logistics optimizes distribution and supports continued business growth for Riceland

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ODW Logistics (ODW), a leading third-party logistics provider, has partnered with Riceland Foods , the largest miller and marketer of rice in the U.S., to optimize its supply chain operations and expand into the Memphis, TN market.

Riceland partnered with ODW Logistics to conduct a comprehensive network analysis, leading to an optimized transportation strategy and a gravity study to pinpoint the optimal location for a new warehouse facility to support Riceland's customer base. The chosen site in Memphis, TN, will be operated by ODW Logistics and designed to meet Riceland's requirements for FDA compliance and rail access. This new facility enables Riceland to reposition inventory, unlock valuable production space, and enhance supply chain agility.

“ODW Logistics made our transition seamless, ensuring our supply chain remained uninterrupted,” said Evan Bolte, Vice President of Supply Chain.“By shifting inventory to a dedicated facility, we've unlocked additional production capacity, allowing us to better support our customers and contribute to our growth and success.”

ODW's comprehensive network analysis identified the Memphis facility as a prime distribution location due to its strategic proximity to Riceland's manufacturing plants in Arkansas and Missouri. The new facility's rail-served infrastructure and FDA compliance ensure its successful addition to Riceland's optimized supply chain.

“This partnership represents a strategic expansion for ODW Logistics in the Memphis market, strengthening our broader network across the U.S.,” said Pete Foradas, Director of Business Development at ODW Logistics.“We're thrilled to support Riceland's expansion and build a foundation for long-term success together.”

Looking ahead, both companies anticipate continued growth, with numerous opportunities to expand Riceland's distribution footprint further and enhance its overall supply chain capabilities.

To learn more about ODW Logistics, its 3PL services, and supply chain solutions, visit ODW Logistics .

About Riceland Foods, Inc .

Riceland Foods is the largest miller and marketer of rice serving 5,500 farmer members in Arkansas and Missouri. As a farmer-owned cooperative, Riceland stores, transports, processes and markets more than 2.5 million metric tons of grain each year, and its products are sold across the United States and around 25 countries. It's also one of the Mid-South's major soybean processors. Riceland products include white, brown and parboiled rice, rice bran oil, soybean meal and oil and feed ingredients. Learn more at: Riceland.com .

About ODW Logistics

ODW Logistics is a leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider specializing in integrated logistics solutions. We help companies make smarter choices about warehousing e-commerce fulfillment, and transportation decisions so they can streamline costs and operate more efficiently. We take a strategic approach to logistics planning and find solutions to control costs and get your product to your customers as efficiently as possible. Our commitment to partnership and combination of technology, team, and process allows us to deliver on our promises. Gain visibility into your supply chain and realize the operational efficiencies that will help your company grow. See how we Deliver the Difference and help you reimagine your supply chain.

