Molecular You Launches Nationwide Access To Predictive Health Testing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Consumers can now book Molecular You's at-home blood test to access science-backed early disease risk detection and personalized preventive lifestyle guidance

Portland, Oregon & Vancouver, B.C., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular You , a leading molecular medicine platform enabling true predictive, preventive, and precision medicine through comprehensive blood biomarker analysis, is announcing the nationwide U.S. launch of its direct-to-consumer testing platform.

“This isn't just a repackaging of traditional diagnostics but a reimagining of how preventive health is conducted and delivered. Molecular You captures a full multi-system snapshot with a single blood draw, analyzing over 250 biomarkers across metabolic, cardiovascular, cognitive, immune, and inflammatory systems. The result is a real-time, systems-level view of individuals' health and predictive disease risk status,” said Jim Kean, CEO of Molecular You.







Rather than relying on fragmented panels from multiple labs over time, Molecular You delivers one unified, multi-omic test that can reveal more biologically meaningful data. This approach is backed by landmark studies (e.g., Snyder 2013, Price 2017) showing that dense, time-aligned multi-omic profiling detects early-stage disease before symptoms emerge, with more efficacy than traditional panels. This is especially powerful for multifactorial conditions like Alzheimer's, PCOS, and autoimmune diseases, where no single biomarker tells the whole story.

Molecular You makes cutting-edge longevity science practical and scalable. The platform enables pre-symptomatic early disease detection and delivers personalized, data-driven lifestyle recommendations for preventive intervention.

“Most diagnostics tell you what's already gone wrong, but by measuring the underlying biochemical pathways that underpin and drive disease, we're making it possible to get ahead of disease instead of reacting to it,” said Molecular You's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Murdoc Khaleghi.“We focus on using advanced biomarkers that traditional diagnostic labs don't offer and that top longevity physicians rely on. And now we are making it available to individuals in a seamless, at-home experience.”

Anyone can now book a professional blood draw at home or work on their schedule, avoiding waiting rooms and painful self-testing finger pricks. Results are delivered via a secure digital dashboard with easy-to-understand explanations, visuals, educational content, and optional consults with longevity experts.

Molecular You uses machine learning models trained on thousands of longitudinal molecular profiles, and every insight is reviewed through a scientist-in-the-loop process to eliminate hallucinations and ensure clinical relevance. It draws from the most current peer-reviewed scientific literature, often ahead of what many providers use today. Molecular You has published findings for its Longitudinal Multi-Omics Monitoring (LMOM) system that powers this analysis.

“This approach avoids human bias and supersedes what a human can deduce by mapping enormous data sets. You don't just see a vitamin level. You know how that level interacts with inflammation, mitochondrial function, and metabolic health,” added Kean.

In a documented case , Molecular You's platform identified biomarkers indicative of stage 1 pancreatic cancer in a symptom-free 60-year-old woman. Prompt medical intervention enabled the successful removal of the lesions with no further treatment, demonstrating the platform's real-world impact and potential for life-saving early detection.

Molecular You is now available across the U.S. Pricing starts at $1099 USD. To learn more or book your assessment, visit MolecularYou.co m .

About Molecular You

Molecular You empowers clinicians and individuals with the tools to harness the power of molecular medicine and artificial intelligence to maximize health outcomes. Its comprehensive blood analysis uses proteomics and metabolomics to measure and track over 250 biomarkers and generate risk profiles for more than 26 health conditions. The platform delivers personalized lifestyle, diet, and supplement recommendations to support longevity, chronic disease management, and early disease prevention. Clinical practices increasingly leverage Molecular You to maximize patient outcomes through predictive, preventative, and precision medicine. Learn more:

