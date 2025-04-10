DASI & BAE Systems Announce Strategic Agreement To Expand Global Reach Of Commercial Aircraft Electronics

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The companies will strengthen the availability of critical aircraft components through a three-year distribution collaboration

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DASI, a leading provider of aircraft inventory solutions, has entered into a strategic agreement with BAE Systems, a leading aerospace and defense technology company, to enhance the distribution of commercial aircraft electronics for Boeing and Airbus platforms. Under this initial three-year agreement, BAE Systems will supply over 3,000 individual part numbers to DASI's extensive global customer base, significantly expanding accessibility and support for airline operators and MROs worldwide.

Expanding Market Reach and Customer Access

This agreement is driven by BAE Systems' strategic objective to broaden its market reach. By leveraging DASI's expansive network, the company aims to provide increased availability of its high-quality electronics to a wider audience.

“DASI's extensive reach and commitment to excellence make them ideal for expanding our presence in the commercial aviation aftermarket,” said Andrea Davis, senior director for customer support and services at BAE Systems.“Through this collaboration, we will not only support newer platforms but also provide solutions for aging aircraft, ensuring continued operational efficiency for customers worldwide.”

Global Shipping and Logistics

BAE Systems will supply products directly from its production facility in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Additionally, it will leverage its global warehousing network across the United Kingdom, Singapore, Dubai, and Shanghai to ensure rapid and efficient product availability to customers around the world.

Unlocking the Value of Hard-to-Find Legacy Components

Beyond expanding its core product distribution, BAE Systems also sees this agreement as an opportunity to highlight its substantial inventory of hard-to-find legacy components. These products play a crucial role in supporting aging aircraft, which remain essential to many airlines' operational fleets.

Industry Leaders React to the Partnership

Mike Heaton, President of DASI, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration:“We are thrilled to join forces with BAE Systems to provide our customers with greater access to high-quality aircraft electronics. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to streamline aviation supply chains and ensure critical components are available when and where they are needed.”

“With DASI, we are not only expanding our global footprint but also ensuring that airlines and maintenance providers have reliable access to essential electronics, ultimately enhancing the safety and efficiency of commercial aviation,” said Davis.

About DASI

DASI is the industry's most efficient spot market. By connecting demand with spares supply of all types from sources around the globe. With availability pressure stretching existing supply chains, end-users need a single reliable source for as many of their parts requirements as possible. DASI connects high quality, cost saving new surplus and USM with factory new parts from its OEM and distributor partners, giving equal access to all market players.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems, Inc. and its nearly 41,000 people are part of a global defense, aerospace, and security company with approximately 100,000 employees worldwide. We deliver products and services for air, land, sea, and space, as well as advanced electronics, intelligence, security, and IT solutions and support services. Our dedication shows in everything we design, produce and deliver – to protect those who protect us in a high-performance, innovative culture. We push the limits of possibility to provide a critical advantage to our customers where it counts.

