PIRTEK USA Kicks Off 2025 With Aggressive Q1 Growth And Market Expansion

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Of the 20 new territories signed in Q1, 16 were awarded to new franchisees entering the system, while four represented expansions by existing owners capitalizing on PIRTEK's proven model. Meanwhile, the 10 new locations opened, included six launched by first-time franchisees and four by current owners expanding their operations.

"We're seeing continued strong interest from entrepreneurs across the country who recognize the value and staying power of the PIRTEK model," said John Dobelbower, Vice President of Franchise Development at PIRTEK USA. "The combination of essential service, high demand, and operational support makes this a compelling opportunity, whether you're new to franchising or looking to grow an existing business portfolio."

Among the expanding owners is John Baker, owner of PIRTEK Waco in Waco, Texas. In Q1 2025, John expanded his PIRTEK business by opening a second location in Temple, Texas, and signed an agreement to develop a third territory in Tyler-Longview, TX, with plans to open that location in Q4 of this year.

"After seeing the demand and success in the Waco market, it became clear that there was a significant opportunity to expand throughout Central Texas," said Baker. "The PIRTEK model has been incredibly effective in providing a much-needed service to businesses in our area, and I'm excited to bring that same level of reliability and support to more businesses and communities throughout the region."

PIRTEK prides itself on quickly and efficiently filling customers' hose service needs, having the widest variety of superior products and parts to keep essential projects running. Their quick turnaround time is also credited to the 1-Hour ETA on-site emergency hose service offered 24/7/365. This service enables customers to be up and running again quickly, minimizing equipment downtime due to a hose failure.

PIRTEK onboards potential franchisees who prioritize customer service, and welcome driven individuals from all industries, regardless of technical experience. The initial investment ranges from $216,400 to $619,300. Franchisees can expect extensive in-person and online training, ongoing support, and exclusive territories.

To learn more about PIRTEK franchise opportunities, visit .

ABOUT PIRTEK USA:

PIRTEK USA provides the fastest hydraulic and industrial hose maintenance and replacement services through on-site mobile and service centers. The brand has more than 500 franchise locations in 24 countries around the world, with more than 150 located in the U.S. PIRTEK has a 1-hour ETA for on-site hose service, is available 24/7/365, and is a simple solution that minimizes equipment downtime and eliminates the need for customers to leave their job sites or facilities to locate new hydraulic and industrial hoses as well as hydraulic fittings. WE'LL KEEP YOU OPERATING® For more information, visit or follow us at @PIRTEKUSA on Facebook , LinkedIn and Instagram .

SOURCE PIRTEK USA