1St Commercial Credit, LLC Launches Fuel Credit Lines For Established Trucking Firms


2025-04-10 09:31:08
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The 1st Commercial Credit Fuel Card delivers powerful benefits with unmatched flexibility-covering diesel, gasoline, tolls, EV charging stations, lumper fees, and more, anywhere credit cards are accepted. With average discounts of 45¢ per gallon and savings of up to $2.00 per gallon at select stations, the card is accepted at 99% of fuel stations nationwide, offering substantial value for growing fleets.

Advanced security features are integrated into every transaction. The card requires location-based activation, ensuring that fueling is only possible when the cardholder is near the truck. Combined with multi-step authentication, real-time spending controls, and detailed reporting via a user-friendly mobile app, the card helps fleet managers maintain full control and visibility.

"We're always looking for ways to add value for our clients," said Raul Esqueda, President of 1st Commercial Credit. "Our new fuel card program goes beyond discounts-it provides additional working capital, robust security, digital spending controls, and a unique opportunity to build business credit."

Key Features of the 1st Commercial Credit Fuel Card:

  • Wide Acceptance : Use for fuel, tolls, EV charging, lumper services, and more
  • Significant Savings : Up to $2.00 per gallon discounts with no hidden transaction fees and no restrictions
  • Credit Building : Monthly reporting to Experian to strengthen business credit profiles
  • Smart Management : All-in-one mobile dashboard for real-time expense control and fleet oversight

Recent Case Study

We recently onboarded a client who had been using a competitor's fuel card and discovered its drawbacks: capped discounts based on gallon purchases and a limited network of fuel stations. This often forced drivers to stop at non-participating locations. In contrast, our program offers access to up to 2,400 fueling stations, providing greater convenience and flexibility for drivers.

Learn More

This program represents a strategic enhancement to 1st Commercial Credit's trucking factoring offerings , reinforcing its commitment to empowering the trucking industry with tech-forward, cash-flow-boosting tools. To learn more or apply please visit 1st Commercial Credit Fuel Card Program .

