Axxess Partners With Home Care Answers To Offer Coding And OASIS Audit Services To Clients

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Our partnership with HCA demonstrates Axxess' commitment to the compliance and operational efficiency of our clients," said Chris Taylor, senior vice president of channel partnerships at Axxess. "By leveraging HCA's services, clients will see increased OASIS and coding accuracy, enabling them to optimize revenue, improve outcomes and prevent claim denials."

"Our partnership with HCA demonstrates Axxess' commitment to the compliance and operational efficiency of our clients."

Post thi

HCA's reviewers use clinical judgment and technology to review OASIS documentation, provide PDGM-optimized diagnosis coding and present results in an easy-to-read report which includes data to help Axxess Home Health and Axxess Hospice clients ensure compliance and proper reimbursement. This partnership comes at a critical time as home health and hospice organizations prepare for value-based purchasing and HOPE (Hospice Outcomes and Patient Evaluation), which takes effect October 1.

"Partnering with Axxess was a natural fit to offer affordable and practical solutions for home health and hospice organizations," said Keith Grunig, vice president of sales and marketing at Home Care Answers. "We're excited to be able to offer our services to home health organizations while delivering positive ROI and quantifiable results."

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading global technology platform for healthcare at home. The company offers a robust ecosystem that empowers healthcare organizations and professionals to deliver the highest quality care. By integrating with partners and payers from across the healthcare continuum, more than 9,000 organizations trust the Axxess network to care for more than 7 million patients worldwide. Multiple independent certifications have confirmed that Axxess has the most secure and industry-compliant software solutions. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

About Home Care Answers

Home Care Answers provides home health and hospice diagnosis coding, OASIS review, consulting, data analytics and education using 100% onshore reviewers with no AI, 100% human reviewed with clinician judgment and decades of experience. We provide clinician-specific OASIS education data for QAPI, education, performance reviews and other continuous improvement efforts. All data is trackable and retrievable in an instant.

Contact: Johnathan Eaves

(903)445-6969

[email protected]

SOURCE Axxess