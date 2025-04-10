AI, Gaming And Security Drive 43.6% Increase In Software Downloads In 2024, Softonic Report Reveals
|Programme
|Category
|Downloads
|1.
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Games
|14,703,222
|2.
|Microsoft Word
|Business Productivity
|8,640,092
|3.
|Adobe Photoshop CC
|Multimedia
|8,049,586
|4.
|Roblox
|Games
|6,534,239
|5.
|Social Communication
|6,354,142
|6.
|Minecraft Pocket Edition
|Games
|6,287,637
|7.
|Brawl Stars
|Games
|5,752,437
|8.
|Wink - Video Enhancing Tool
|Multimedia
|4,971,560
|9.
|Mobile Legends Bang Bang
|Games
|4,877,575
|10.
|Microsoft Excel
|Business Productivity
|4,596,715
Gaming dominated downloads with a 90% share, followed by growth in privacy, multimedia, business productivity and utilities. AI usage rose nearly 180%, with spending projected to reach $423 billion by 2027. Softonic's AI category saw the largest growth with 10,000 new apps and 30,000 AI-programmes in 2024.
“We are proud to provide insights into evolving software landscape,” said Raúl del Cuadro, Marketing & Communications Manager at Softonic.“We remain committed to empower users with the best software solutions available in 2025.”
“Softonic's 3.6% download volume reflects strong user trust. Based on the 89.6% growth in the online games category and AI software, which has seen a 77.7% increase,” said Dr. Sara Fontdecaba, Data Researcher at EAE Business School Barcelona.
About Softonic
Founded in 1997, Softonic is a leading technology company specialising in software discovery and distribution. Operating the world's largest secure software marketplace, available in 18 languages, features over 1 million Windows, Android, and Mac programs and solutions. Robust quality control helps over 100 million monthly users discover and securely download software.
The company is establishing its B2B software presence through and its new group member, Appvizer, a specialist B2B SaaS lead generation platform in Europe. Softonic also partners with other software distribution companies to support their business growth.CONTACT: Additional information Roman – Folu Awoyemi ...
Legal Disclaimer:
