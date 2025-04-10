Transperfect Billed Revenues Increase 3% In 2024 To $1.23 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 32nd Consecutive Year of Annual Growth Driven by AI Solution Sales

NEW YORK, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect , the world's largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business, today announced 2024 billed revenues of $1.23 billion. The increase of approximately $35 million represents 3% growth over the previous year. TransPerfect was founded in 1992-and 2024 marks its 32nd consecutive year of annual revenue growth, all under the same management.

There were several standout performances among the company's divisions. DataForce, the AI consulting and data annotation division, was a key driver of growth in 2024. GlobalLink, TransPerfect's flagship technology suite for multilingual content management and translation automation, once again posted double-digit growth in licensing revenue for the year. Additionally, the company saw strong performance in its TransPerfect Legal (eDiscovery and litigation support) and TransPerfect Connect (contact center BPO solutions) groups.

In addition to the record revenue growth, the company reached a significant milestone with the hiring of its 10,000th full-time team member.

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe stated, "These are exciting times. The faster we can offer our clients technology innovations for creating and delivering global content, the quicker these solutions are adopted by our customers. I'm proud of our team for always keeping our clients on the cutting edge of technological advances-this has been a key catalyst for growth over the past decade.”

Looking ahead, M&A is expected to play a significant role in 2025 performance. In the first quarter of this year, TransPerfect announced acquisitions across multiple industries, including:



H2A, a leading French contact center solutions provider;

SPEEECH, a Munich-based media localization studio;

Blu Digital, a Los Angeles-headquartered provider of end-to-end digital media solutions for the entertainment industry;

Apostroph, a leading language service provider in Germany and Switzerland;

Technicolor Games, The Mill, and MPC, former divisions of the renowned Technicolor Group; and Bear Down Studios, a boutique gaming art studio based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

To ensure complete continuity for customers, each acquired company will maintain its leadership and staff and will join TransPerfect as a new division.

Lastly, the company received a strong endorsement of its performance and future prospects with the recent refinancing on favorable terms of the company's debt incurred in connection with the 2018 ownership buyout and consolidation.

Shawe commented on the financing,“I would like to thank our lender group led by Bank of America as Administrative Agent and Joint Lead Arranger, and Citibank and JPMorgan Chase Bank as Joint Lead Arrangers. Our new credit facility mitigates market uncertainties, supports organic growth, and gives us ample dry powder for strategic acquisitions.”

TransPerfect was represented by CDX Advisors and Baker Botts in the transaction.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 140 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink ® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at .

Contact:

Ryan Simper +1 212.689.5555

