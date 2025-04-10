Nextech And Ocuco Announce Strategic Partnership To Revolutionize Optical Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tampa, Fla., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech , a leading technology provider for specialty medical and wellness practices and Ocuco , a global leader in optical software solutions, are excited to announce a strategic partnership to deliver an integrated, end-to-end solution bridging the gap between clinical excellence and retail performance. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in delivering cutting-edge technology to the eyecare community-supporting ophthalmologists, optometrists, and opticians-enhancing patient care and streamlining practice management.

This partnership will integrate Ocuco's market-leading omnichannel optical software solution, Acuitas 3, with Nextech's industry-leading Ophthalmic Platform, creating a seamless experience for ophthalmology professionals and their patients. The joint solution empowers ophthalmology practices with the tools they need to manage the full spectrum of care-from diagnosis and treatment to patient communication, eyewear sales and inventory management.

“We are excited to partner with Ocuco, whose commitment to innovation and excellence in healthcare aligns closely with ours,” said Rusty Frantz, Chief Executive Officer at Nextech.“Together, we'll help eyecare and optical practices enhance patient experiences and streamline operations.”

Key Benefits of the partnership include:



Integrated Patient Experience : A cohesive and convenient experience for patients, from examination right through to eyewear purchasing

Comprehensive Practice Management : Nextech's advanced EHR and practice management tools combined with Ocuco's comprehensive optical retail capabilities ensure full-spectrum support for each touchpoint of the eyecare journey

Scalable, Flexible Technology : Developed to meet the needs of single-location practices or larger multi-location groups

Data-Driven Insights : Real-time data and analytics across both clinical and retail operations for informed, strategic decision-making Revenue Growth Opportunities : Comprehensive retail capabilities to support practices looking to maximize revenue potential

“The synergy between Nextech and Ocuco will redefine how eyecare practices leverage the optical retail opportunity in their medical practices,” said Leo Mac Canna, CEO of Ocuco.“By combining our expertise, we can provide unparalleled value to our clients, helping them succeed in an ever-evolving healthcare landscape.”

Both companies are committed to providing dedicated support and training to ensure a smooth transition for practices adopting the new optical integration.

For more information about the Nextech and Ocuco partnership and the benefits it brings to eyecare practices, visit or .

About Nextech : Nextech is a leading technology provider for specialty medical and wellness practices, offering an intuitive purpose-built technology platform designed to streamline clinical and operational workflows, enhance patient experiences, and drive better health outcomes. We serve as a trusted advisor for the medical specialties of dermatology, med spa, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and plastic surgery with technology that meets their unique needs. More than 16,000 specialty practices and 60,000 clinical staff rely on Nextech technology to improve the health and well-being of the communities they serve.

About Ocuco : Ocuco is a global leader in optical software solutions, providing innovative next-generation software to optical retailers and labs. Ocuco's flagship global products are Acuitas 3 and Innovations. With over 30 years of experience, Ocuco delivers scalable and flexible omnichannel technology solutions to meet the evolving needs of optical businesses of all sizes. The company maintains its corporate headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, with offices in the USA, Canada, the UK, Italy, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands and China.

CONTACT: Jenna Paulus Nextech Systems, Inc. ... Danielle Martin Ocuco +353 1 822 6533 ...