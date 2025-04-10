Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gerry Adams accuses Meta of misusing pirated books for AI training

2025-04-10 08:50:11
(MENAFN) Gerry Adams, the former Sinn Féin leader, is part of a coalition of authors accusing Meta, the tech giant, of misusing their literary works to train its new artificial intelligence model.

Adams asserts that his writings had "been used without his permission" and has enlisted legal representation to pursue the issue.

An investigation has uncovered that Meta may have utilized millions of pirated books and academic papers from LibGen, or Library Genesis, to enhance its generative AI system, Llama.

A Meta representative remarked, "We respect third-party intellectual property rights and believe our use of information to train AI models is consistent with existing law."

The Atlantic has also released a database of books that have been pirated by LibGen, allowing authors to verify if their works are included.

A review of the database of pirated books revealed the inclusion of several authors from Northern Ireland, including Jan Carson, Lynne Graham, Deric Henderson, and Booker Prize winner Anna Burns.

Authors globally are uniting to call on governments to address this urgent matter.

Meta, which operates platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, is currently facing legal challenges from numerous authors regarding the unauthorized use of their literary creations.

