403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Samsung Launches its First Top Load Washers With AI Features for Enhanced Performance and Efficiency
(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) - AI Wash, AI Energy Mode and AI VRT+™ combine to enable intelligent, efficient,
and quiet washing
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced the launch of the Bespoke AI Top Load Washer, its new 25-inch, 24-inch and 21-inch capacity top load washers that will be available in global markets. These new models mark the first time Samsung is introducing AI technology to its top load washer category. With the three AI functions — AI Wash, AI Energy Mode, and AI Vibration Reduction Technology Plus (VRT+™) —, the new washing machines offer an intelligent, efficient and quiet washing experiences.
“We’re excited to expand our wide array of AI-driven washing technologies to the top-loading category, allowing a wider audience of various needs to benefit from a convenient washing experience,” said Jeong Seung Moon, EVP and Head of the R&D Team at Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics. “With features like AI Wash, AI Energy Mode and AI VRT+™, we’re delivering products that enhance the washing experience by improving fabric care, enhancing energy efficiency and making quieter operation more accessible for consumers.”
AI Technology Delivers the Ultimate Washing Experience
The new washing machines are equipped with Samsung’s AI Wash, which intelligently senses the fabric type and weight to conveniently recommend the optimal settings for each load. Based on the detected laundry conditions, the cycle uses an AI algorithm to recommend suitable settings like the water level, agitation intensity, and washing and rinsing times. For delicate items, AI Wash will gently wash to reduce wear and tear, enabling up to 25% more fabric protection. For heavy duty fabrics, it will ensure an even, thorough wash without residue. Additionally, users can take advantage of AI Energy Mode through SmartThings Energy, which will allow them to reduce energy use by up to 20%.
AI VRT+™ technology ensures quieter operation while adjusting to various floor conditions. This advanced version of the VRT+™ system gathers a variety of signals sensed from the washer and sends it to an AI server, which analyzes the type of floor the washer is placed on. Using an AI algorithm, the server calculates the ideal settings and ensures the washer runs with less noise and vibration during the cycle, allowing users to have a more peaceful washing experience.
Efficient Performance With Ecobubble™
The new top loaders also feature Ecobubble™ technology, which provides more effective cleaning performance while reducing fabric damage. This technology incorporates two key components: BubbleStorm™, a fan-like device which effectively dissolves detergent into a foam for quicker penetration into fabrics, and Dual Storm™, a pulsator that thoroughly mixes the bubbles and clothes together. By combining these components, Ecobubble™ allows users to achieve a thorough wash using up to 25% less energy and 14% less water. It allows the detergent to blend into the fabric 2.5 times faster, and also delivers up to 20% better fabric care, reducing wear on clothes.
And for those who need to get their laundry done quickly, the Super Speed option can wash a load in just 31 minutes, delivering 40% faster washing while still maintaining effective cleaning performance.
Additional Features for Enhanced Performance
The new washers also come equipped with SmartThings connectivity, enabling easy management of the washing machine remotely for more convenience. To ensure long-lasting durability and reliable performance, the Digital Inverter Motor is backed by a 20-year warranty.
Hygiene Steam and Stain Wash provide specialized cleaning solutions for exceptionally clean washing. Hygiene Steam uses hot water and steam to eliminate up to 99.9% of certain types of bacteria and stubborn stains without the need for pre-treatment. Stain Wash, on the other hand, gives the option to use either warm or hot water to remove dirt and stains effectively, and it can clean everyday marks like sweat, at 40°C.
The new top load washers will roll out across various regions over the coming months. Available in five stylish colors — Black Caviar, Deep Charcoal, Lavender Gray, White, and Brushed Navy — these models are designed to meet the diverse needs of consumers around the globe and offer powerful performance and enhanced efficiency as part of a convenient, reliable washing experience.
and quiet washing
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced the launch of the Bespoke AI Top Load Washer, its new 25-inch, 24-inch and 21-inch capacity top load washers that will be available in global markets. These new models mark the first time Samsung is introducing AI technology to its top load washer category. With the three AI functions — AI Wash, AI Energy Mode, and AI Vibration Reduction Technology Plus (VRT+™) —, the new washing machines offer an intelligent, efficient and quiet washing experiences.
“We’re excited to expand our wide array of AI-driven washing technologies to the top-loading category, allowing a wider audience of various needs to benefit from a convenient washing experience,” said Jeong Seung Moon, EVP and Head of the R&D Team at Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics. “With features like AI Wash, AI Energy Mode and AI VRT+™, we’re delivering products that enhance the washing experience by improving fabric care, enhancing energy efficiency and making quieter operation more accessible for consumers.”
AI Technology Delivers the Ultimate Washing Experience
The new washing machines are equipped with Samsung’s AI Wash, which intelligently senses the fabric type and weight to conveniently recommend the optimal settings for each load. Based on the detected laundry conditions, the cycle uses an AI algorithm to recommend suitable settings like the water level, agitation intensity, and washing and rinsing times. For delicate items, AI Wash will gently wash to reduce wear and tear, enabling up to 25% more fabric protection. For heavy duty fabrics, it will ensure an even, thorough wash without residue. Additionally, users can take advantage of AI Energy Mode through SmartThings Energy, which will allow them to reduce energy use by up to 20%.
AI VRT+™ technology ensures quieter operation while adjusting to various floor conditions. This advanced version of the VRT+™ system gathers a variety of signals sensed from the washer and sends it to an AI server, which analyzes the type of floor the washer is placed on. Using an AI algorithm, the server calculates the ideal settings and ensures the washer runs with less noise and vibration during the cycle, allowing users to have a more peaceful washing experience.
Efficient Performance With Ecobubble™
The new top loaders also feature Ecobubble™ technology, which provides more effective cleaning performance while reducing fabric damage. This technology incorporates two key components: BubbleStorm™, a fan-like device which effectively dissolves detergent into a foam for quicker penetration into fabrics, and Dual Storm™, a pulsator that thoroughly mixes the bubbles and clothes together. By combining these components, Ecobubble™ allows users to achieve a thorough wash using up to 25% less energy and 14% less water. It allows the detergent to blend into the fabric 2.5 times faster, and also delivers up to 20% better fabric care, reducing wear on clothes.
And for those who need to get their laundry done quickly, the Super Speed option can wash a load in just 31 minutes, delivering 40% faster washing while still maintaining effective cleaning performance.
Additional Features for Enhanced Performance
The new washers also come equipped with SmartThings connectivity, enabling easy management of the washing machine remotely for more convenience. To ensure long-lasting durability and reliable performance, the Digital Inverter Motor is backed by a 20-year warranty.
Hygiene Steam and Stain Wash provide specialized cleaning solutions for exceptionally clean washing. Hygiene Steam uses hot water and steam to eliminate up to 99.9% of certain types of bacteria and stubborn stains without the need for pre-treatment. Stain Wash, on the other hand, gives the option to use either warm or hot water to remove dirt and stains effectively, and it can clean everyday marks like sweat, at 40°C.
The new top load washers will roll out across various regions over the coming months. Available in five stylish colors — Black Caviar, Deep Charcoal, Lavender Gray, White, and Brushed Navy — these models are designed to meet the diverse needs of consumers around the globe and offer powerful performance and enhanced efficiency as part of a convenient, reliable washing experience.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment