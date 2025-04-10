Tower Garden Furthers Mission To Make Fresh Food Equitable For All

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Tower Garden believes in making gardening accessible to everyone no matter your geographic location while also using more sustainable resources – from space to water. These donated Tower Garden units will be used to further education and experience in growing fresh produce in communities and schools in over 25 states and Tribal communities across the US. The donation from Tower Garden will support grantee partners in their efforts to promote nutritious food in schools, advocate for Indigenous food justice, and create joyful experiences for children living with serious illnesses.

"As a longtime partner of Tower Garden, Green Bronx Machine has witnessed the transformative learning opportunities that these aeroponic gardens bring to schools, communities, and afterschool programs." shared Stephen Ritz, Founder, Green Bronx Machine. "With education, food, and sustainability issues at the forefront of conversations everywhere, this spectacular donation of 100 units to organizations across the country speaks to Tower Garden's commitment to empower educators and children, support curiosity, foster healthy habits, and to grow something greater. This is what corporate responsibility and commitment looks like and feels like. Moments like these are precisely why we are so proud to be part of this movement: THANK YOU and BRAVO!""

"This is an exciting moment for Tower Garden and an opportunity to unlock a love of gardening for innovative organizations that support children," said James Coffman, Vice President, Global Tower Garden. "We are proud to partner with these deserving organizations and work with them on our shared mission for a healthier, more sustainable future for all."

Tower Garden looks forward to continued opportunities to reach and support organizations on their gardening adventures and encourages everyone to share their experience and tag @TowerGarden on Instagram as part of their journey.

Tower Garden recipients include:



Healthy Harvest of Northern Iowa, Mason City, IA

Partnership with Native Americans, Phoenix, AZ

Camden City School District, School Nutrition, Camden NJ

Kere's Children's Learning Center, Cochiti Pueblo, NM

Stepping Stones, Inc., Lavalette, West Virginia

Ma Ka Hana Ka IKe, Hana, HI

Polson School District #23, Polson, MT

Cheyenne River Youth Project, Eagle Butte, SD

Green Street Academy, Baltimore, MD

Chickahominy Indian Tribe, Providence Forge, VA

Iwikua, Waimea, HI

Southwest Organizing Project, Albuquerque, NM

Mississippi Farm to School Network, Biloxi, MS

Guahan Sustainable Culture, Rancho Dominquez, CA

Makoce Agriculture Development, Porcupine SD

Zuni Youth Enrichment Project, Zuni, NM

Oregon Farm to School Network, Portland, OR

Black Girls Cook, Aventura, FL

Texas Tribal Buffalo Project, Waelder, TX Green Village Initiative Inc., Bridgeport, CT

About Green Bronx Machine

Green Bronx Machine is an award-winning, nationally acclaimed non-profit that builds healthy, equitable, and resilient communities through inspired education, local food systems, and 21st Century workforce development. Dedicated to cultivating minds and harvesting hope, their school-based model incorporates urban agriculture and Tower Garden supported by their whole-school curriculum aligned to key school performance indicators to grow high performing schools and happy, healthy children. Reaching over 1,000 schools nationally and serving over 325,000 students daily, Green Bronx Machine was named a 2024 Fast Company Most Innovative Company and also offers an online educational platform, complete with instructional videos, free lesson plans, and downloadable teacher resources: Green Bronx Machine KIDS! The organization is presently featured in an award-winning documentary, Generation Growth , which highlights their expansion and success in communities across the nation. Individuals or groups interested in hosting a "Generation Growth" in-person or virtual screening or learning about additional ways to partner with Green Bronx Machine's mission can contact Stephen Ritz at [email protected] or 917.873.6449.

About Tower Garden

Tower Garden is all about growing fresh, healthy produce right at home and having fun while doing it. Since 2012, we've been innovators in aeroponic gardening, making it super easy for anyone to grow their own food, whether you're a seasoned pro or just starting out.

Thanks to our cutting-edge technology and expert resources, we've made it possible for Tower Gardens to pop up everywhere-homes, schools, restaurants, community gardens, and even commercial farms. Our Tower Farm's division is a global solution for aeroponic farming at scale around the world and currently operates in more than 50 countries.

In 2024, we became an independent business, based in Memphis, TN with global reach. For us, gardening isn't just a business-it's a way of life. We're passionate about creating a community of people who love gardening as much as we do. Plant people are the best people, after all! So come join us on this journey to a healthier, more sustainable future.

