Healthycell Launches Glucose Support Microgeltm Supplement
"We're proud to introduce Glucose Support to consumers seeking an effective way to support optimal glucose metabolism and long-term metabolic health," said Doug Giampapa, Founder & CEO of HealthyCell. "Our MicroGelTM technology maximizes nutrient absorption so users get clinically effective doses without the need for multiple pills."
HealthyCell's patent-pending MicroGelTM delivery system is designed to offer the most bioavailable forms of nutrients in a single, great-tasting gel pack. Each Glucose Support gel pack delivers potent doses of targeted ingredients that would otherwise require swallowing a handful of pills.
Glucose Support is now available exclusively at healthycell.
HealthyCell is a wellness company empowering people to reach their potential through optimized health. Its patent-pending MicroGelTM technology maximizes nutrient absorption in delicious, pill-free gel supplements that yield tangible results. Their MicroGelTM dietary supplements can be taken straight from the gel pack, mixed into drinks, or blended into smoothies.
