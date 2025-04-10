Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Healthycell Launches Glucose Support Microgeltm Supplement

Healthycell Launches Glucose Support Microgeltm Supplement


2025-04-10 08:46:30
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Glucose Support is formulated with science-backed ingredients, including berberine (as BerberiSOLTM by Verdant Nature for 14.9x more absorption), chromium, cinnamon bark extract, aloe vera powder and banaba leaf extract. These nutrients work to support insulin function and promote healthy blood sugar metabolism.

"We're proud to introduce Glucose Support to consumers seeking an effective way to support optimal glucose metabolism and long-term metabolic health," said Doug Giampapa, Founder & CEO of HealthyCell. "Our MicroGelTM technology maximizes nutrient absorption so users get clinically effective doses without the need for multiple pills."

HealthyCell's patent-pending MicroGelTM delivery system is designed to offer the most bioavailable forms of nutrients in a single, great-tasting gel pack. Each Glucose Support gel pack delivers potent doses of targeted ingredients that would otherwise require swallowing a handful of pills.

Glucose Support is now available exclusively at healthycell.

HealthyCell is a wellness company empowering people to reach their potential through optimized health. Its patent-pending MicroGelTM technology maximizes nutrient absorption in delicious, pill-free gel supplements that yield tangible results. Their MicroGelTM dietary supplements can be taken straight from the gel pack, mixed into drinks, or blended into smoothies.

BerberiSOLTM is a trademark of Verdant Nature, LLC

About HealthyCell

To learn more, visit healthycell , Facebook , and Instagram .

Media Contact:
Tara Staten
[email protected]
800-975-9606

SOURCE HealthyCell

MENAFN10042025003732001241ID1109413966

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search