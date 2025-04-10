Healthycell Launches Glucose Support Microgeltm Supplement

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Glucose Support is formulated with science-backed ingredients, including berberine (as BerberiSOLTM by Verdant Nature for 14.9x more absorption), chromium, cinnamon bark extract, aloe vera powder and banaba leaf extract. These nutrients work to support insulin function and promote healthy blood sugar metabolism.

"We're proud to introduce Glucose Support to consumers seeking an effective way to support optimal glucose metabolism and long-term metabolic health," said Doug Giampapa, Founder & CEO of HealthyCell. "Our MicroGelTM technology maximizes nutrient absorption so users get clinically effective doses without the need for multiple pills."

HealthyCell's patent-pending MicroGelTM delivery system is designed to offer the most bioavailable forms of nutrients in a single, great-tasting gel pack. Each Glucose Support gel pack delivers potent doses of targeted ingredients that would otherwise require swallowing a handful of pills.

Glucose Support is now available exclusively at healthycell.

HealthyCell is a wellness company empowering people to reach their potential through optimized health. Its patent-pending MicroGelTM technology maximizes nutrient absorption in delicious, pill-free gel supplements that yield tangible results. Their MicroGelTM dietary supplements can be taken straight from the gel pack, mixed into drinks, or blended into smoothies.

