Freeway Insurance Achieves 270% Growth, Expands Nationwide, And Earns Top Ranking In Entrepreneur Magazine

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Across the country, our franchisees are thriving by delivering a broad range of insurance options tailored to their local communities," said Alex Trachtman, Senior Vice President of Franchise Sales and Operations. "Our innovative and cost-effective franchise model-recently recognized by Entrepreneur magazine as a top Low-Cost Franchise opportunity-is driving dynamic growth and setting a new standard in the industry."

Freeway Insurance's expansion strategy is nationwide. New franchise units have opened in states including Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, and Tennessee, and further expansion is underway in Ohio, North Carolina, and beyond. This strategic approach ensures that communities across the nation have access to quality auto insurance solutions.

"This recognition from Entrepreneur magazine is a testament to our incredible growth and the strength of our franchise model," said Cesar Soriano, CEO of Freeway Insurance. "We are thrilled to see so many entrepreneurs seizing the opportunity to join Freeway Insurance and build thriving businesses in their communities. As we continue to expand, we remain committed to providing the best possible support to our franchisees and delivering outstanding insurance solutions to customers nationwide."

Freeway Insurance is committed to delivering exceptional service and an extensive suite of insurance products, while also providing lucrative opportunities for its franchise partners. With a standard franchise fee of just $25K per unit-and an exclusive rate of $15K for veterans with an honorable discharge-plus attractive multi-unit and employee discounts, our franchise model is as accessible as it is successful.

As the demand for flexible auto insurance options continues to rise, Freeway Insurance is uniquely positioned to support a diverse, nationwide customer base while offering unparalleled growth opportunities for franchisees.

ABOUT FREEWAY INSURANCE

Founded in 1987, Freeway Insurance provides affordable and flexible insurance solutions through a "click, call, or come-in" approach. With a rapidly growing franchise network, Freeway offers entrepreneurs a proven, low-cost business model backed by strong corporate support. Recognized by Entrepreneur magazine as a top Low-Cost Franchise, Freeway specializes in auto, commercial vehicle, homeowners, renters, and other insurance products. Freeway Insurance is part of Confie, the leading national personal lines insurance distribution company. For franchise opportunities, visit .

