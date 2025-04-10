Tequity's Client, Skyvenn, Acquired By Kicksaw To Expand Service Offerings And Strengthen Customer Impact

MENAFN - PR Newswire) SkyVenn is a trusted Platinum Salesforce Managed Services partner based in Toronto, Canada, specializing in Sales, Marketing, Service, Portals, CPQ, and more. This strategic partnership enhances Kicksaw and SkyVenn's ability to deliver ongoing, high-impact solutions for clients through managed services, further solidifying their presence in the Salesforce ecosystem.

As both a top 2% Salesforce Summit Partner and a Certified Managed Services Expert, SkyVenn has built a reputation for delivering exceptional long-term Salesforce solutions. The company will continue to operate under the title "a Kicksaw Company" while the two organizations integrate, with a full transition anticipated in early 2026.

"This acquisition strengthens our ability to deliver strategic, long-term solutions while fostering continued growth," said Kenny Goldman , CEO of Kicksaw. "We're excited to welcome the SkyVenn team and build something even greater together."

SkyVenn's deep expertise in Managed Services enhances Kicksaw's existing capabilities, enabling both teams to scale operations, sales, and delivery while furthering their shared mission of transforming consulting by putting customers and employees first. This acquisition strengthens Kicksaw's commitment to long-term client success, fuels continuous innovation, and expands service offerings across North America.

"At Kicksaw, our goal is to maximize the power of Salesforce for our clients by adapting to their evolving needs. Bringing SkyVenn into the fold strengthens our ability to deliver ongoing value and deeper support," said Ray Young , President of Kicksaw. "This acquisition reinforces our commitment to doing what's right for our customers, growing alongside them, and maintaining the people-first culture that defines Kicksaw."

"Joining Kicksaw is an exciting step that expands our ability to serve customers with even greater impact," said Cristian Quintero , Co-Founder of SkyVenn. "SkyVenn clients will experience a seamless transition - same trusted team, expanded expertise, and the continued high-quality service they expect."

"Cultural alignment was key in this decision," added Dennis Lee , Co-Founder of SkyVenn. "Kicksaw shares our people-first approach, ensuring both employees and customers benefit from enhanced capabilities and long-term support."

"Working with Tequity was an absolute pleasure. Tequity played a pivotal role in making this acquisition successful. Their strategic guidance and industry expertise were critical to navigating complexities and ensuring a seamless outcome. Special thanks to Paul, whose dedication and proactive problem-solving kept us on track, even when unexpected challenges arose. The entire Tequity team exemplified professionalism and commitment, and we couldn't have asked for a better partner. For any technology company considering an acquisition, Tequity is the clear choice," said Cristian Quintero & Dennis Lee , Co-Founders of SkyVenn.

Paul Bennett , Vice President of Client Engagements, said, "It was a privilege to advise SkyVenn on its successful transaction with Kicksaw and Rallyday Partners." This deal brings together two high-performing Salesforce service partners with complementary strengths, making them uniquely positioned to deliver scalable, end-to-end Salesforce solutions for clients ranging from high-growth startups to Fortune 500 enterprises. With Kicksaw's operational depth and Rallyday's strategic backing, SkyVenn's team has the platform and resources to accelerate growth, innovation, and expand customer impact within the Salesforce services ecosystem. Congratulations to Dennis, Cristian and the entire SkyVenn team on reaching this exciting milestone!"

