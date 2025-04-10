KANZHUN LIMITED Releases 2024 Environmental, Social And Governance Report
The report outlines the Company's achievements and impacts across seven key ESG dimensions: ESG governance, products and services optimization, employee growth, green development, sustainable supply chain practices, community engagement, and standardized corporate governance, cultivating an ecosystem where opportunity, equity, and innovation thrive. By embedding sustainability into its core operations, the Company is dedicated to delivering lasting value to users, stakeholders, and society as a whole.
To access the full report, please visit the Sustainability section of the Company's investor relations website at .
About KANZHUN LIMITED
KANZHUN LIMITED operates the leading online recruitment platform BOSS Zhipin in China. The Company connects job seekers and enterprise users in an efficient and seamless manner through its highly interactive mobile app, a transformative product that promotes two-way communication, focuses on intelligent recommendations, and creates new scenarios in the online recruiting process. Benefiting from its large and diverse user base, BOSS Zhipin has developed powerful network effects to deliver higher recruitment efficiency and drive rapid expansion.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
KANZHUN LIMITED
Investor Relations
Email: ...
PIACENTE FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS
Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment