Novacharge Expands Partnership With Carter Electric Inc., Trusted Installer For Reliable EV Charging Solutions

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NovaCHARGE , a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, is proud to highlight its ongoing partnership with Carter Electric Inc ., a trusted and certified installer of NovaCHARGE's comprehensive range of charging solutions. Carter Electric Inc. has been instrumental in installing reliable EV charging stations across multiple high-profile locations, including entertainment venues, hospitals, resorts, and more.At the heart of this partnership is NovaCHARGE's commitment to reliability-both in hardware, software, and installation services. Carter Electric's dedication to ensuring that every installation meets the highest standards has allowed the Orlando-area businesses and institutions to confidently provide dependable charging solutions for their staff, guests, and customers. Since partnering with NovaCHARGE, Carter Electric has completed extensive training with our master electrician to become certified in installing our full range of EV charging systems, including Level 2 and DC Fast Charging (DCFC) stations.“Reliability is the foundation of everything we do at NovaCHARGE, and Carter Electric Inc. has been an outstanding partner in ensuring that our EV charging infrastructure works flawlessly across a variety of environments,” said Oscar Rodriguez, CEO of NovaCHARGE.“From our cutting-edge hardware and intuitive software to the expert installations performed by Carter Electric, we can offer our clients the confidence that their charging stations will perform reliably day in and day out. Their commitment to our installer training program ensures that the installations are done right, contributing to the long-term success of every project.”A Word from Carter Electric Inc."At Carter Electric Inc., we've been thrilled to partner with NovaCHARGE in bringing their innovative and reliable commercial EV charging solutions to businesses and organizations throughout the greater Central Florida area," said a representative from Carter Electric. "From the amazing Evermore Resort to your local [hospital] location, we've consistently found NovaCHARGE's products to be of exceptional quality, and their team to be a true asset to our EV operations."Carter Electric highlights the benefits of NovaCHARGE's innovative technology: "Their innovative AI self-diagnosis technology, NovaBOT , has been particularly beneficial for our clients and has allowed them to seamlessly integrate EV charging into their operations. On top of that, they are creating some of the most aesthetically pleasing units on the market; they are stunning and look great in all settings."Key Highlights of the Partnership:.Reliable Hardware: NovaCHARGE provides high-performance, dependable Level 2 and DCFC units designed to withstand the demands of high-traffic locations. With a reputation for durability and efficiency, our hardware ensures guests, employees, and businesses can rely on their charging stations, minimizing downtime and maximizing the user experience..Reliable Software: With NovaCHARGE's ChargeUp software, businesses can confidently manage their entire EV charging network. The software provides seamless integration, real-time monitoring, and performance analytics, ensuring the charging infrastructure remains operational and efficient at all times..Skilled and Reliable Installers: Carter Electric's technicians are trained and certified to install NovaCHARGE's full suite of EV charging solutions. Their expertise and commitment to quality installation ensures that every unit operates at peak performance and reliability. The training, led by our master electrician, equips Carter Electric's team with the specialized knowledge needed to handle complex installations and ensure long-term operational success..Commitment to Reliability Across All Areas: Reliability isn't just about the hardware; it's about the entire ecosystem. From the technology behind the charging stations to the quality of installation and the software that manages them, NovaCHARGE and Carter Electric Inc. ensure that every step of the process is designed for maximum reliability. This provides businesses and consumers alike with a seamless, dependable charging experience.NovaCHARGE's collaboration with Carter Electric is a key component of its strategy to provide high-performance, reliable, and scalable EV charging infrastructure. As the demand for electric vehicle charging continues to grow, NovaCHARGE and Carter Electric are committed to ensuring that the infrastructure is always up and running, helping to accelerate the transition to electric transportation and meet the increasing need for reliable charging solutions across various industries.About NovaCHARGENovaCHARGE is a leading provider of EV charging infrastructure solutions, focused on building reliable, scalable, and future-ready charging networks. With over 16 years, serving a diverse range of major customers, including Charge Point Operators (CPOs), electric utilities, fleet-scale providers, and commercial businesses; NovaCHARGE delivers the reliable open standards hardware, software and services customers need to drive the growth of the EV industry through interoperability. By prioritizing reliability and flexibility, NovaCHARGE ensures its customers that all deployed EV charging solutions to create high-performance charging networks that deliver a reliable high EV charging ROI.For more information about NovaCHARGE and its EV charging solutions, visit .

