403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dubai Islamic Bank Launches DIB Academy as a Strategic Investment in Human Capital for a Rapidly Evolving World
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, UAE – 10 April 2025: Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the UAE's largest Islamic bank, has announced the launch of the DIB Academy, a new institutional platform designed to embed structured, certified, and inclusive learning across the bank. Built to serve every employee, in every function and at every level, the Academy represents a fundamental shift in how the bank views workforce development: not as a support mechanism, but as a strategic driver of performance, resilience, and relevance in an increasingly complex world.
Dr. Adnan Chilwan, Group Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Islamic Bank, commented: “No institution can sustain its leadership without investing in the intellectual depth of its people. The DIB Academy is not about training for today — it is about capability for tomorrow. This initiative reflects our long-term view that knowledge is infrastructure and skills are capital. We are embedding structured learning into the DNA of our organisation, not only to serve our growth, but to elevate professional standards across the sector.
Establishing the Academy reflects our conviction that education is not the sole domain of academic institutions, but a shared responsibility for any organisation committed to long-term progress. This commitment aligns with the UAE’s National Strategy for Higher Education 2030, supporting national efforts to build a knowledge-based economy anchored in skills, innovation, and human capital.
As part of our strategic growth agenda, the Academy marks a deliberate move to extend DIB’s impact beyond banking, offering learning and certification programmes that contribute to building sector-wide capabilities and future-ready talent across the region.”
The DIB Academy follows a progressive, multi-phase roadmap that initially focused on upskilling all employees through certified, inclusive learning journeys. The next phase will see the Academy expanding its impact through collaborations with academic institutions, regulatory entities, and industry partners enabling others to benefit from DIB’s internal expertise, content, and certification frameworks. Over time, the Academy aspires to play a broader role within the UAE’s professional learning landscape, reinforcing DIB’s position not only as a leader in Islamic banking, but as a contributor to national capability and knowledge-driven growth.
Rafia Al Abbar, Head of Human Resources at Dubai Islamic Bank added: “The DIB Academy is a strategic institution within the bank, built on three key principles: alignment with business priorities, accessibility for all employees, and academic-grade quality. We have partnered with internationally accredited institutions, but we have also built significant internal capability — creating content in-house, governed by a robust framework that includes senior leaders, HR, and subject matter experts. It is about ensuring relevance, measurability, and most importantly, impact. The goal is simple: to embed learning into the fabric of how we perform, grow, and lead”
The Academy offers internally developed curricula, vocational certifications, and modular learning journeys tailored to functional realities, supporting all employees, from front-line staff to specialised roles.
Programmes span technical, behavioural, leadership, and regulatory domains — offering employees a clear, certified, and applied learning journey that evolves with the demands of the business. Learning is embedded into roles, not added on top of them, and is treated as a driver of growth rather than a reactive tool.
As part of its launch, the bank honoured its academic partners and top-performing learners from 2024, recognising those who demonstrated excellence and commitment to continuous development throughout the Academy’s foundation phase.
With the launch of DIB Academy, Dubai Islamic Bank reaffirms its belief that institutional strength begins with people, and that skills, not status, will define the success of the next generation of financial leaders.
Dr. Adnan Chilwan, Group Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Islamic Bank, commented: “No institution can sustain its leadership without investing in the intellectual depth of its people. The DIB Academy is not about training for today — it is about capability for tomorrow. This initiative reflects our long-term view that knowledge is infrastructure and skills are capital. We are embedding structured learning into the DNA of our organisation, not only to serve our growth, but to elevate professional standards across the sector.
Establishing the Academy reflects our conviction that education is not the sole domain of academic institutions, but a shared responsibility for any organisation committed to long-term progress. This commitment aligns with the UAE’s National Strategy for Higher Education 2030, supporting national efforts to build a knowledge-based economy anchored in skills, innovation, and human capital.
As part of our strategic growth agenda, the Academy marks a deliberate move to extend DIB’s impact beyond banking, offering learning and certification programmes that contribute to building sector-wide capabilities and future-ready talent across the region.”
The DIB Academy follows a progressive, multi-phase roadmap that initially focused on upskilling all employees through certified, inclusive learning journeys. The next phase will see the Academy expanding its impact through collaborations with academic institutions, regulatory entities, and industry partners enabling others to benefit from DIB’s internal expertise, content, and certification frameworks. Over time, the Academy aspires to play a broader role within the UAE’s professional learning landscape, reinforcing DIB’s position not only as a leader in Islamic banking, but as a contributor to national capability and knowledge-driven growth.
Rafia Al Abbar, Head of Human Resources at Dubai Islamic Bank added: “The DIB Academy is a strategic institution within the bank, built on three key principles: alignment with business priorities, accessibility for all employees, and academic-grade quality. We have partnered with internationally accredited institutions, but we have also built significant internal capability — creating content in-house, governed by a robust framework that includes senior leaders, HR, and subject matter experts. It is about ensuring relevance, measurability, and most importantly, impact. The goal is simple: to embed learning into the fabric of how we perform, grow, and lead”
The Academy offers internally developed curricula, vocational certifications, and modular learning journeys tailored to functional realities, supporting all employees, from front-line staff to specialised roles.
Programmes span technical, behavioural, leadership, and regulatory domains — offering employees a clear, certified, and applied learning journey that evolves with the demands of the business. Learning is embedded into roles, not added on top of them, and is treated as a driver of growth rather than a reactive tool.
As part of its launch, the bank honoured its academic partners and top-performing learners from 2024, recognising those who demonstrated excellence and commitment to continuous development throughout the Academy’s foundation phase.
With the launch of DIB Academy, Dubai Islamic Bank reaffirms its belief that institutional strength begins with people, and that skills, not status, will define the success of the next generation of financial leaders.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment