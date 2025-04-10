Magna5 Acquires Shock IT, Expanding Its Managed IT And Cybersecurity Capabilities In The Mid-Atlantic Region

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This strategic acquisition enhances Magna5's service delivery in a key geographic region and adds a thriving business segment focused on network and wireless infrastructure. Shock IT also brings with it deep expertise and a diverse customer base, particularly in the home services and biopharma industries.

Together, we're better positioned than ever to support the needs of our customers, while maintaining localized service.

"Shock IT's talented team, loyal client base, and proven success in managed IT services and network infrastructure makes the company a natural fit for Magna5," said Robert Farina, CEO of Magna5. "This acquisition strengthens our presence across the Mid-Atlantic region, adds new capabilities in network design and installation services, and enables us to bring additional managed IT and cybersecurity services to Shock IT's customers. We're thrilled to welcome co-founder and CEO, Scott Fcasni, and the Shock IT team to Magna5 - together, we're better positioned than ever to support the needs of our joint customers with Magna5's greater capabilities and scale while maintaining the localized service they've enjoyed."

Founded in Bristol, Pennsylvania, Shock IT has built a reputation for delivering responsive, secure, and cost-effective managed IT solutions to businesses of all sizes. With clients spanning multiple industries, Shock IT's specialized focus in the home services and biopharma sectors makes it a valuable addition to the Magna5 portfolio.

"We're excited to join forces with Magna5, a company that shares our core values of customer focus and innovation," said Scott Fcasni, CEO of Shock IT. "This partnership gives our clients access to a broader set of resources, expanded cybersecurity and cloud offerings - all while maintaining the responsive, local support they've come to expect. I look forward to continuing this journey with the Magna5 team." Lance Bachmann, Shock IT co-investor, added, "We're extremely proud of the company we've grown together and we're excited that we have found the perfect partner in Magna5 for both Shock IT's customers and employees."

Shock IT customers can expect a seamless transition and enhanced levels of support, backed by Magna5's national network of IT professionals, 24/7 help desk, and robust cybersecurity solutions.

About Magna5

Magna5, a NewSpring Holdings platform, provides cybersecurity, managed IT services, cloud hosting, compliance services, consulting and procurement to SMB, mid-market, and enterprise customers, including leaders in healthcare, financial services, construction and engineering, legal services, education, and other industry segments. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, with local support centers across the US, Magna5 has customers nationally. For more information, visit .

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's majority investment strategy focused on sector-specific platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages over $3.5 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at .

About Shock I.T. Support

Shock I.T. Support, based in Bristol, PA, is a trusted provider of managed IT services, cybersecurity, and network infrastructure solutions for small and mid-sized businesses across Eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Known for its rapid response times, tailored support, and deep expertise in sectors like home services and biopharma, Shock I.T. helps businesses secure their operations, boost efficiency, and scale with confidence. With a focus on proactive service and lasting partnerships, Shock I.T. delivers enterprise-level solutions with a personal touch. Learn more at .

