Fresh Ways To Frosty: Wendy's Reimagines Famous Dessert With April Launch Of Frosty Swirls And May Launch Of Frosty Fusions

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Frosty has been on Wendy's menu for 55 years and is one of the most iconic frozen treats in American culture. We're expanding on our beloved Frosty so when a sweet tooth strikes, the choice is easy for consumers: It's Gotta Be Wendy's," said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company. "We know consumers are always on the lookout for new flavors and ways to customize their order with sauces and mix-ins. We can't wait for everyone to experience even more ways to enjoy our iconic Frosty!"

Frosty Swirls launching in the Wendy's App April 11, nationwide April 15: Frosty Swirls start with choosing fans' favorite Frosty flavor then selecting one of three indulgent sauces swirled in the Frosty.



Strawberry Frosty SwirlTM features sweet, juicy strawberry sauce swirled and topped on a creamy Frosty.

Caramel Frosty SwirlTM gives fans an even sweeter treat that tastes like a cold, creamy candy bar. Brownie Batter Frosty SwirlTM is the decadent, chocolatey Frosty treat of any fan's dreams.

Frosty Fusions launching nationwide May 12: Wendy's new Frosty innovation doesn't stop with the new Frosty Swirls. For the first time ever, fans can add a sauce and mix-ins for extra flavor with the new Frosty Fusions.



Pop-Tarts® Strawberry Frosty FusionTM is the first time this snacking staple is officially offered as a mix-in for a frozen dessert in the QSR industry, combining Wendy's Frosty and sweet strawberry sauce with chunks of strawberry-flavored Pop-Tarts® Crunchy Poppers pieces.

OREO® Brownie Frosty FusionTM features the classic Frosty swirled with the chocolatey Brownie Batter sauce mixed with perfectly crunchy OREO® cookie pieces. Caramel Crunch Frosty FusionTM blends the classic Frosty with crunchy toffee pieces and a sweet caramel sauce.

Wendy's reshaped ways to Frosty for every single customer, including updated in-restaurant equipment for the perfectly mixed Frosty Fusion treat for every visit. All Frosty treats will be served in a newly designed cup with a domed lid, perfect for dipping a Hot & Crispy Fry. For fans who use spoons, Wendy's created a new, custom blue Frosty spoon specially designed for the best experience, allowing fans to get every last bit of creamy goodness from the bottom of the cup.

Dessert lovers can find their closest restaurant using the Wendy's Store Finder . With so many new ways to Frosty, fans can have their Frosty and eat it, too!

