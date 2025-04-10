'Transport Visa-Free Regime' Between Ukraine And EU Extended Until End Of 2025

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The liberalization of freight traffic between Ukraine and the European Union has been officially extended until December 31, 2025.

This was announced by Vice Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine Oleksii Kuleba on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

He attributed the automatic extension to the clear and coordinated efforts of the Ukrainian and European Commission teams.

During the period of the "transport visa-free regime," exports by road to the EU increased by 42%, while imports by road grew by 37%. The liberalization of freight transportation has ensured the stable movement of goods, even amidst war conditions.

“Road transportation has become crucial for Ukraine's economy. We export value-added goods, import essential items, and do so quickly and efficiently,” Kuleba noted. He also expressed gratitude to Ukraine's European partners for their collaboration and to Ukrainian carriers for their dedication.

calls on EU to speed up Ukraine's integration into Single Marke

As reported, in June 2024, Ukraine and the European Union extended the Agreement on the Liberalization of Freight Transport, enabling bilateral and transit cargo transportation without the need for permits. Alongside the extension, the updated agreement introduces several obligations for both Ukrainian and European carriers.

In January 2025, during the third meeting of the Joint Committee on the Agreement for Liberalization of Freight Transport with the EU, participants approved several key decisions related to“transport visa-free regime.'"