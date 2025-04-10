Supercom Signs New Contract With Midwestern Electronic Monitoring Service Provider To Boost U.S. Market Expansion

Established Service Provider to Introduce SuperCom's Electronic Monitoring Technology into Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB ) , a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, is pleased to announce it secured a new contract with a prominent Midwest-based service provider. The collaboration is expected to facilitate SuperCom's entrance into three additional U.S. states-Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan-through the provider's established presence and further accelerate the Company's nationwide expansion momentum.

The service provider brings over a decade of experience supporting individuals under community supervision, delivering court-aligned programs such as pretrial services, diversion, and electronic monitoring. With a long-standing presence in the region, the provider is well-positioned to introduce SuperCom's technology into a range of high-impact community programs, with a strong emphasis on domestic violence monitoring.

Prior to its selection, SuperCom's proprietary domestic violence technology was thoroughly evaluated alongside competitive solutions and stood out for its innovative architecture, which combines advanced security features with a highly interactive mobile experience. Under this new agreement, the provider will introduce SuperCom's advanced EM technology to agency partners as a complementary solution to its existing service offerings-enhancing public safety efforts and enabling agencies to better track compliance, improve safety outcomes, and support effective supervision across diverse justice programs.

"We are excited to partner with a well-established Midwestern provider that is deeply embedded in the region's justice and corrections systems. This agreement enables us to tap into an established network of agencies and facilitates our strategic expansion into this region," commented Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom. "By introducing our GPS and domestic violence monitoring solutions through a trusted regional provider, we're able to reach new customers more efficiently and continue expanding our U.S. presence in line with our national growth strategy."

"This agreement is a further testament to the growing demand for our technology and the strong execution of our go-to-market strategy, driving over 20 new U.S. contracts and active expansion initiatives into valuable new states since summer 2024," Trabelsi added. "This marks the third regional service provider we've onboarded this year, and we see this type of partnership as a clear win-win-enabling local providers to enhance their service offerings while allowing SuperCom to scale quickly, expand market reach, and deliver lasting value."

SuperCom's PureSecurity Suite is a best-of-breed electronic monitoring and tracking platform with a comprehensive set of innovative features, including smartphone integration, secure communication, advanced security, anti-tamper mechanisms, fingerprint biometrics, voice communication, unique touch screens, and extended battery life.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance, and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, and domestic violence prevention. For more information, please visit SuperCom's website: .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the adverse effects of these risks on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 22, 2024, our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

