Osceola Capital-Backed Valor Exterior Partners Announces Acquisition Of Pittsburgh-Based Doing It Right Roofing & Siding, And Simultaneous Launch Of Operations In Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor Exterior Partners , a portfolio company of Osceola Capital , is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Doing It Right Roofing & Siding , expanding Valor's presence in Pennsylvania. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Doing It Right is a provider of roofing, siding, and other exterior home services to residential homeowners in the Pittsburgh metropolitan area. This partnership marks Valor's fourth acquisition since the platform's launch in September 2024.

Simultaneously, Valor has also announced the opening of its first de novo location in Cincinnati, expanding the platform's presence in Ohio. The Cincinnati MSA, with characteristics similar to the markets that Valor already operates in as well as the site's colocation with corporate headquarters, is a strategically important and attractive greenfield opportunity for Valor.

Jerry Arteaga, CEO of Valor, said, "We are excited to welcome the Doing It Right team to the Valor family. With a proven track record of over four decades in delivering high-quality exterior home services, Doing It Right shares Valor's commitment to excellent customer service, and we're eager to expand our presence in Pennsylvania. We also look forward to serving homeowners in Cincinnati through the opening of our new location."

Ben Moe, Managing Partner at Osceola Capital, said, "Both the acquisition of Doing It Right and the launch of Valor' s Cincinnati site support the company's strategy, both from an inorganic and organic growth perspective, to establish itself as the leading provider of roofing and other exterior home services in the Greater Northeast. We will continue to pursue additional partnerships in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Great Lakes regions to further expand Valor's geographic footprint and service offering."

About Valor Exterior Partners

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Valor Exterior Partners is a provider of exterior home services to residential homeowners. The Company specializes in the installation, repair, replacement, and maintenance of roofing, siding, windows, doors, skylights, insulation, and decking. For more information, please visit .

About Doing It Right

Founded in 1984, Doing It Right is a provider of roofing, siding, and other exterior home services to customers in the greater Pittsburgh area. For more information, please visit .

About Osceola Capital

Osceola Capital is a Tampa-based private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market services companies, typically with EBITDA of $2 million to $10 million. Osceola has extensive experience partnering with management teams to execute buy-and-build strategies and drive long-term value creation. Visit to learn more. Contact Kurt Schwab at [email protected] regarding new add-on opportunities.

Media Contact

Joseph Priest

Schifino Lee

[email protected]

914-261-9917

SOURCE Osceola Capital

