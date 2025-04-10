Roboup 2025 Product Launch: More Than You See - A Smarter, User-Driven Mowing Experience

While boundary wire-free robot mowers have advanced remarkably, certain aspects still have room for improvement. The TM01 Series 2025 is engineered to overcome these obstacles, offering exceptional efficiency and convenience.



Flawless Edge Coverage: Traditional mowers may leave uncut spots along boundaries. As noted by Ingos Tipps (Influencer), "The boundary trimming can occasionally leave some spots uncut, requiring manual touch-ups" .

Hassle-Free Boundary Adjustments: Most models require full remapping to modify mowing zones. Tobias Rieder from Hartware mentions this issue during his review, "To make changes, you'll need to create a new lawn area or remap the entire space" .

Consistent & Precise Cuts: Uneven cuts and missed strips are common concerns. Tahina Rajaobelina from technplay states, "The cutting pattern is usually very clean, but sometimes there can be some missed grass strips" . Smarter Lawn Scheduling: Many homeowners find it challenging to keep up with lawn maintenance due to busy schedules and tend to worry about their lawn while on summer holidays.

All the feedback from the market and users inspires RoboUP to improve and refine the new products. Join the live stream to see these innovations in action and learn how TM01 Series 2025 is transforming lawn care with smarter automation and user-driven technology.

Launch Event Highlights: An Interactive Experience You Can't Miss

The TM01 Series 2025 launch event offers an exclusive first look at the future of robotic lawn care.



Expert Insights: Industry leaders will break down how the TM01 Series 2025 is reshaping convenience, efficiency, and performance in the world of smart lawn care.

Real User Stories: Hear firsthand experiences from actual users. Know what surprised them, what they love, and how the TM01 has transformed their lawn care routine.

Smart Mowing Masterclass: Learn how to optimize mowing schedules, adapt to different gardens, and get the most out of your boundary wire-free robot mower in this expert-led session. Local Services & Support: Discover RoboUP's expanding global service network, ensuring hands-on support and a seamless ownership experience wherever you are.



Exclusive Prizes Just for You

To mark this exciting launch, RoboUP is hosting an interactive social media event featuring exclusive giveaways and special awards. The lucky winner will receive an iPhone 16 and a T1200 Pro 2025 during the RoboUP launch event on April 17th. Don't miss the biggest launch discount. Subscribe now for a chance to win a free RoboUP T1200 Pro robot mower and access exclusive promotions.

About RoboUP

RoboUP emerged from the vision of creating the ideal living environment, harmonizing with nature and homeowners. The journey began in 2016, and by 2022, RoboUP had set the bar high in the world of service robots.

