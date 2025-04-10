Azergold Explores New Partnerships At Pakistan Mineral Investment Forum

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

As part of the Azerbaijani delegation's visit to Pakistan, led by Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Khayyam Farzaliyev, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of“AzerGold” CJSC, took part in the Pakistan Mineral Investment Forum held in Islamabad, Azernews reports.

The forum focused on Pakistan's mineral wealth and investment potential in the mining sector. Participants discussed the effective use of natural resources, the integration of modern technologies, and the importance of sustainable development practices in the industry.

Highlighting its strategic goal of becoming an international mining company, AzerGold is working to expand its global presence by studying best practices, strengthening international cooperation, and pursuing joint ventures with partner countries like Pakistan.