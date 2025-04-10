KSL Capital Partners Closes Second Tactical Opportunities Fund

DENVER, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KSL Capital Partners, LLC ("KSL"), a leading alternative investment firm, today announced the final closing of its latest tactical opportunities fund, KSL Capital Partners Tactical Opportunities II, L.P. ("Tac Opps II"), with total capital commitments of $1.44 billion, including contributions from the General Partner. The fund reached its hard cap, significantly exceeding its initial $1 billion target, and attracted strong support from a diverse group of institutional and private investors, including public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, asset managers and family offices.

"We are proud to have earned the confidence of both new and returning investors," said Dan Rohan, Partner and Head of Tactical Opportunities. "Our Tac Opps strategy was established to provide strategic partnership capital to highly differentiated travel and leisure businesses, and we are excited to expand those partnerships through Tac Opps II."

"Over the past 30 years, we have worked to build a longstanding reputation for excellence in travel and leisure investing," said Eric Resnick, Chief Executive Officer of KSL. "Through our equity, credit and tactical opportunities vehicles, our investors and partners benefit from three synergistic strategies, which offer a continuum of solutions across the capital stack."

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP acted as legal counsel to KSL and the fund.

About KSL Capital Partners

KSL Capital Partners, LLC is a private equity firm specializing in travel and leisure enterprises in five primary sectors: hospitality, recreation, clubs, real estate and travel services. KSL has offices in Denver, Colorado; Stamford, Connecticut; New York, New York; and London, England. KSL invests across three primary strategies through its equity, credit and tactical opportunities funds. KSL's current portfolio includes some of the premier properties in travel and leisure. For more information, please visit .

Media Contact

Kate Thompson / Erik Carlson

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

[email protected]

(212) 355-4449

SOURCE KSL Capital Partners

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED