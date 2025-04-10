Quantiphi Launches An Agent Thinking Workshop, Inspiring Chros To Reimagine Employee Productivity With Google's Agentspace

LAS VEGAS, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Next '25, LAS VEGAS – Quantiphi , an AI-first digital engineering company today announced it is collaborating with Google Cloud at Next '25 to co-host an interactive Agent Thinking Workshop, April 10, 2025 to highlight how Chief Human Resource Officers (CHROs) can deliver measurable business impact through Agentic AI.

As enterprises navigate evolving workforce dynamics, Human Resource (HR) leaders play a critical role in driving productivity, engagement and employee well-being, but traditional workforce strategies can fail to address the changing needs of today's employees. According to a 2024 Gartner press releas , 38 percent of HR leaders reported they are piloting, planning implementation, or have already implemented Generative AI. The interactive workshop, "Elevating Employee Productivity with Agentic AI," explores how Agentic AI, powered by Google Cloud , can transform the workforce by aligning HR and Information Technology (IT) functions to reimagine the future of work.

"This workshop isn't just about AI-it's about empowering CHROs with actionable strategies to align workforce technology with business priorities," Quantiphi Co-founder Ritesh Patel said. "Through our partnership with Google Cloud , we are equipping HR leaders with cutting-edge AI solutions that drive efficiency, improve employee experience and create tangible business impact."

Workshop Overview:

The session guides HR and IT leaders through a structured approach to workforce transformation, focusing on three core modules:



The CHRO's Workforce Productivity Imperative – Identifying enterprise-wide productivity barriers, assessing their impact on retention and engagement and bridging HR-IT collaboration gaps.



Unlocking Productivity Through Employee-Centric AI – Exploring real-world Agentic AI applications and mapping AI interventions across different job roles using an impact-feasibility matrix.

From Vision to Execution: Strategic Implementation Roadmap – Developing AI pilot programs, defining success metrics, and preparing organizations for AI-driven workforce transformation.

Participants will also gain exposure to Google Agentspace, with Quantiphi and Google Cloud serving as trusted partners in AI adoption across HR and IT functions. Attendees will leave with a customized short-term and long-term action plan tailored to their workforce priorities.

"AI-driven workforce transformation is a strategic imperative," Chandra Sankholkar, Director, Strategic Partnerships at Google Cloud India said. "Through our partnership with Quantiphi, our aim is to equip CHROs with Google's Agentspace to elevate employee experiences, enhance productivity and drive real business impact."

For more details or to register for the workshop, please reach out to our experts at [email protected] .

About Quantiphi: Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of business. Since its inception in 2013, Quantiphi has solved the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve accelerated and quantifiable business results. Learn more at Quantiphi and follow us on LinkedIn , X, formerly Twitter , and Instagram and YouTube .

