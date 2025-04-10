TIFIN AG Expands RIA Momentum With Strategic Partnership With Steelpeak Wealth To Drive Organic Growth

BOULDER, Colo., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TIFIN AG , a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and growth science solutions for the wealth management industry, today announced a strategic partnership with SteelPeak Wealth (SteelPeak), an independent registered investment advisor with $3.4 billion in assets under management. Through this collaboration, SteelPeak will leverage TIFIN AG's AI-powered asset consolidation package to enhance client engagement, foster holistic financial advisory, and drive better wealth outcomes for investors.

SteelPeak joins a growing list of forward-thinking RIAs choosing to work with TIFIN AG to expand existing client relationships and drive organic growth at scale. The partnership underscores the increasing demand across the RIA channel for solutions that empower advisors with actionable intelligence while staying true to their mission of delivering sophisticated yet simple wealth management solutions.

"As wealth management firms evolve to meet the expectations of today's investors, we see a clear shift toward intelligent, data-driven growth strategies," said Jeannette Kuda, President and COO of TIFIN AG. "SteelPeak's commitment to holistic financial advisory and tailored solutions for their clients aligns with our mission at TIFIN AG-helping advisors unlock opportunities that lead to long-term financial security and peace of mind for the investors they serve. We're thrilled to support SteelPeak in achieving their vision."

SteelPeak's team of 24 advisors serves more than 2,000 households with a philosophy rooted in its unwavering commitment to offer holistic financial advisory for every aspect of one's life. "Our firm is focused on helping clients achieve financial freedom through sophisticated wealth management solutions, from planning and investing to tax and estate consulting," said Tyler Resh, Chief Growth Officer at SteelPeak. "We believe the path for our firm's sustainable growth is powered by both people and technology, and this collaboration with TIFIN AG offers not only the intelligence we need to maximize each client relationship, but also a partnership approach that aligns with how we serve our clients."

With the partnership, SteelPeak advisors and leadership will gain access to TIFIN AG's advisor and home office portal, enabling seamless access to insights and growth opportunities.

By integrating AI-driven insights with SteelPeak's commitment to turning complexity into clarity through a disciplined planning process, this partnership empowers advisors to guide clients in building and preserving wealth across every stage of life. Together, TIFIN AG and SteelPeak aim to deliver personalized, intelligent growth strategies that support long-term financial confidence and clarity.

About TIFIN AG

TIFIN AG is the go-to partner for wealth enterprises seeking AI-enabled growth. Using innovative supervised AI and machine learning technology, TIFIN AG delivers precise, actionable growth signals to wealth firms, enabling advisors to expand their businesses, deepen client relationships, and foster long-term financial growth.

The TIFIN Group LLC (TIFIN), the parent company of TIFIN AG, creates and operates companies that apply data science, AI, and technology to address frictions in wealth and asset management. TIFIN's companies include Magnifi , TIFIN Wealth , TIFIN Give , TIFIN AG , TIFIN AMP , Sage , Helix , and TIFIN @Work . TIFIN is backed by leading investors including J.P. Morgan, Morningstar, Hamilton Lane, Franklin Templeton, SEI, Motive Partners, and Broadridge.

About SteelPeak Wealth

SteelPeak Wealth ("SteelPeak") is a registered investment advisor headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices in Woodland Hills, Beverly Hills, Newport Beach, Santa Barbara, Las Vegas, Boca Raton, and Dallas. Clients turn to SteelPeak for sophisticated wealth management solutions to help establish investment goals and develop custom investment portfolios. SteelPeak's aim of delivering "sophisticated wealth management made simple" applies to wherever clients might be in their financial journey. The client-centric approach taken by the SteelPeak team has led to them being named by Forbes as one of America's Top RIA Firms, among other accolades. For more information on SteelPeak's holistic wealth management offering, please visit: steelpeakwealth .

