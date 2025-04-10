403
Mercado Libre Boosts Argentina Investment By 53%, Plans Regional Expansion
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mercado Libre announced a $2.6 billion investment in Argentina for 2025, marking a 53% increase compared to 2024. The funds will enhance logistics, marketing, and technology operations while creating 2,000 new jobs, expanding the workforce to 14,000 employees.
This move reflects the company's commitment to strengthening its presence in its home country amid signs of economic recovery. The investment follows steady growth in consumer activity on the platform since mid-2024.
Mercado Libre 's President for Argentina, Juan Martín de la Serna, highlighted that consumption has risen month by month, making the platform a reliable indicator of broader economic trends.
The company aims to consolidate its operations and improve service coverage across Argentina, including remote areas like Tierra del Fuego. Mercado Libre's regional strategy includes significant investments across Latin America.
Brazil will receive $5.8 billion in 2025, the largest allocation for any country, supporting job creation and logistics expansion. Mexico follows with $3.4 billion planned for this year, while Chile and Colombia will see investments of $550 million and $470 million, respectively.
The company has also exported $2.7 billion in technological services from Argentina over three years and expanded its credit portfolio for small businesses. More than 180,000 Argentine families rely on Mercado Libre for their primary income.
Despite its dominant position in Latin America's e-commerce market, Mercado Libre remains cautious about competition from Asian platforms targeting the region. Its strategic focus on logistics and technology aims to maintain leadership while navigating potential challenges in an evolving global market.
This investment underscores Mercado Libre's role as a key driver of economic growth and innovation across Latin America.
