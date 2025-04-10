403
Craftier Expands With A New Boutique In Gurugram, Bringing Sustainable Luxury To Delhi NCR
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Craftier, a luxury jewelry brand recognized for exquisite lab-grown diamond jewelry, has opened its third boutique at Elan Mall, Gurugram. This new store, with an area of 700-800 sq. ft., adds another milestone in the brand's journey of redefining chic elegance through sustainable and innovative craftsmanship.
After the phenomenal success of the Hisar store, Craftier aims to take giant leaps in expanding the brand throughout Delhi NCR. Further, the brand plans to put up more boutiques in the region, with the commitment to offer conscious consumers a luxury experience of shopping, with simultaneously protecting environment by encouraging sustainability.
The brand offers IGI- certified jewelry, featuring excellent craftsmanship with contemporary designs that supports modern-day styling preferences. With a firm focus on affordability, responsible sourcing, and sustainability, the brand ensures that its every creation is both ethically sourced and stylish.
Sharing his thoughts on the launch, Mr. Achal Gupta, Founder of Craftier, said, "This boutique is a promise for us to provide lab-grown diamond jewelry that is elegant, of high quality, and in tune with today's conscious lifestyle choices. Thus, our aim is not just to sell beautiful jewelry but to empower women and create a positive community impact."
Craftier is bringing innovation to the jewelry industry with its contemporary designs, vast collection, and responsible craftsmanship. The latest boutique at the Elan Mall is in line to become a preferable centre for new age customers who understands the importance of sustainability & knows the value of smart buying by saving their pocket and Mother Earth.
