Ecomanager AI Joins Fastercapital's Raise Capital Program To Secure $12M For Sustainable Business Solutions
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) EcoManager AI, a United Kingdom-based startup dedicated to helping small businesses implement sustainable practices through AI-powered resource management, has joined FasterCapital's Raise Capital program to secure $12M in funding. Founded by Ella Bonne, the company aims to make sustainability accessible and cost-effective for small enterprises through AI-driven waste reduction strategies and energy efficiency recommendations.
By joining FasterCapital's program, EcoManager AI will gain strategic support and access to a network of investors interested in green technology and sustainable innovation.
Bashar Hamood, Venture Partner at FasterCapital, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "EcoManager AI is tackling a critical challenge for small businesses that want to be more sustainable but lack the right tools. Their AI-driven approach provides a practical and scalable solution, making them a strong candidate for investment in the green tech space."
He further added: "At FasterCapital, we prioritize startups that combine innovation with real-world impact. EcoManager AI has the potential to transform how small businesses approach sustainability, and we are excited to support them on their fundraising journey."
Ella Bonne, Founder of EcoManager AI, shared her excitement about the collaboration: "Joining FasterCapital's Raise Capital program is a crucial step in our journey. With their support, we aim to connect with investors who share our vision of a more sustainable future for small businesses. Our goal is not only to help businesses reduce their environmental footprint but also to make sustainability a viable and cost-effective choice for them. "
EcoManager AI is now actively engaging with investors to raise $12 million, funding that will accelerate the development of its AI-driven platform and expand its impact in the sustainability space.
