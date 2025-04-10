UAE Robotics Competition Honors Winners Of Its Third Edition

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

111 students from 23 teams representing 11 universities participated in the competition

Three hands-on challenges focused on using robotics to promote sustainability and waste management

Sharjah, UAE, April 10, 2025 – American University of Sharjah (AUS) hosted the third edition of the UAE Robotics Competition on April 8, organized in collaboration with Dubai Future Labs, Khalifa University and Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Dubai. The event brought together 111 students from 23 teams representing 11 universities to develop autonomous robotic solutions aimed at enhancing environmental sustainability, particularly in the field of waste management.

The third edition received over 100 applications from 24 universities and featured three practical challenges inspired by real-world waste management issues. In the Waste Sorting Challenge, participants designed robots capable of identifying and separating different types of waste for recycling. The Autonomous Ground Cleaning Challenge focused on developing robots that navigate specific areas to collect and transport waste. Meanwhile, the Water Surface Cleaning Challenge called for robotic systems that could remove debris from bodies of water.

The winners were Team Armpicks from Middlesex University in the Waste Sorting Challenge, Team Synergy from Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Dubai Campus in the Autonomous Ground Cleaning Challenge and SeaCat from Amity University Dubai in the Water Surface Cleaning Challenge.

Promising talent

Khalifa Al Qama, Executive Director of Dubai Future Labs, an initiative under Dubai Future Foundation, highlighted that the Emirates Robotics Competition serves as an annual platform to showcase some of the UAE's most promising talent in robotics applications across key sectors. He noted that the competition plays a vital role in inspiring young minds to develop their skills and explore the possibilities of future technologies.

Real-world solutions through robotics

Dr. Fadi Aloul, Dean of the AUS College of Engineering, emphasized the competition's role in shaping the future of robotics and sustainability.

“Technology alone does not solve problems-people do. By equipping students with opportunities to develop robotics solutions for real-world challenges, we are shaping the next generation of engineers who will lead innovation in automation and sustainability. This competition highlights the importance of hands-on learning and industry collaboration in driving meaningful innovation. It also aligns with our engineering programs, including the recently launched multidisciplinary Bachelor of Science in Intelligent Systems and Mechatronics Engineering,” said Dr. Aloul.

Dr. Mohammad Jaradat, Professor of Mechanical Engineering at AUS and competition organizer, shared his insights on the role of robotics in addressing sustainability challenges.

'Autonomous robotics is revolutionizing industries by enhancing efficiency, precision and scalability. In waste management, robotics can optimize sorting, collection and processing, reducing environmental impact and improving resource recovery. This competition provides students with a platform to explore these applications, refine their technical skills and push the boundaries of intelligent automation and innovation,' said Dr. Jaradat.

Expert panel

The organizing committee of the UAE Robotics Competition included distinguished academics and specialists Dr. Jenan Munsif from RIT Dubai; Dr. Tarek Taha and Dr. Ahmed Al Attar from Dubai Future Labs; Dr. Hamad Karki from Khalifa University; and Dr. Mohammad Jaradat from AUS.

The AUS College of Engineering curriculum is designed to advance engineering education and research by integrating AI, data analytics, entrepreneurship and sustainability across all undergraduate programs. These efforts are shaping the future of the field and equipping students with the skills needed to address emerging challenges. AUS is also home to several research centers driving innovation in these areas, including the Energy, Water and Sustainable Environment Research Center and the Artificial Intelligence, Smart Infrastructure and Robotics Research Centeramong others, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and global challenges. To learn more about the university's engineering programs, visit