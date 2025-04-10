TAJ Holding Group Appoints International Legal Expert Khalid Bashir As Director Of Legal Affairs

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TAJ Holding Group proudly announces the appointment of Mr. Khalid Bashiras its new Group Legal Affairs Director, reinforcing the Group's commitment to strong governance, strategic legal leadership, and global compliance standards.Mr. Bashir, an England and Wales -qualified lawyer with over 20 years of international legal experience, joins TAJ Holding Group after serving in senior legal roles across the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Far East. He brings a deep understanding of corporate law, data protection, mergers and acquisitions, project finance, and cross-border transactions. His career spans advisory roles in multibillion-dollar projects, sovereign wealth funds, IPO preparation, and legal counsel for listed entities and investment companies.Most recently, Mr. Bashir served as Head of Corporate/Projects Legal at the Saudi Investment Recycling Company, where he led legal strategy for high-profile waste-to-energy and circular economy projects. Prior to that, he was Senior Legal Counsel at Kuwait Food Company (Americana), overseeing legal affairs for one of the region's largest food and beverage conglomerates, and played a key legal role in the company's dual listing on Tadawul and ADX.Mr. Bashir's previous experience includes leadership roles at Al Tamimi & Company long term secondments at TDIC, Emirates Defence Industries Company, and Private practice experience with Skadden Arps, with key contributions to the Louvre Abu Dhabi, high-profile joint ventures, and policy formulation on data privacy and food security.Speaking on the appointment, Mr. Omar Henaidy, Founder and CEO of TAJ Holding Group, stated:“We are excited to welcome Khalid Bashir to the executive leadership team. His global legal expertise, deep regulatory insight, and commitment to ethical business practices make him the ideal partner in our journey of expansion, innovation, and long-term sustainability.”On joining the Group, Mr. Khalid Bashir remarked:“I am honored to join TAJ Holding Group at a time of dynamic growth and transformation. I look forward to working closely with the leadership to enhance governance, mitigate legal risk, and support the Group's bold strategic vision.”About TAJ Holding GroupFounded in 2008, TAJ Holding Group is a diversified Saudi Arabian conglomerate with a strategic vision to lead transformative growth across industries by 2030. The Group operates in multiple sectors including fashion retail, food and beverage, defense, IT, manufacturing, real estate, and business services. Guided by the ethos“Unleashing Potential, Creating Growth,” TAJ Holding is committed to empowering entrepreneurs, elevating industry standards, and delivering long-term value to its stakeholders.

