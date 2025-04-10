Sharjah Breaks Global Record In Nutrition Quality Thanks To Innovative Food Techniques

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Sharjah, a leading hub for innovation and excellence in the United Arab Emirates, is making a significant contribution to global food security and sustainability by producing an innovative wheat variety with an unprecedented protein content of 19.3%-the highest recorded worldwide.

With growing interest from global food companies, Sharjah is looking into exporting its high-protein wheat to position itself as a key contributor in the international market. Several international certifications, including the HSP food quality certificate and the“Made in Emirates” label have recognized the emirate's high food standards. The project also won the Best Innovation Award for Sustainability in the UAE, highlighting its impact on environmental protection and agricultural advancement.

Her Excellency Dr. Amna Al Dahak, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, emphasized the project's role in advancing climate-smart agriculture. She noted that the use of modern technologies, including AI-driven irrigation systems, has been instrumental in the project's success, reducing water consumption by 30%.

Developed under the directive of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the project cultivated high-protein wheat on 1,428 hectares of desert land using advanced agricultural technologies. This season's organic wheat harvest is expected to yield around 6,000 tonnes.

The new wheat variety, developed at the Mleiha Wheat Farm, is already being used in local products such as bread, pasta, and cereals, which have attracted both local and international manufacturers.

“Through this project, Sharjah has shown that innovation could overcome even the toughest farming challenges,” Al Dahak added. With an annual output of 15,200 tonnes, the farm now meets Sharjah's entire wheat demand, significantly reducing reliance on imports.

The farm's success stems from the development of a unique wheat strain, 'Sharjah 1,' which is designed to withstand high salinity and drought conditions. A dedicated biotechnology lab has accelerated the genetic improvement process, evaluating over 1,450 wheat strains to select the best-performing varieties.

“Sharjah's wheat has exceeded global standards, making it one of the most nutritionally valuable wheat varieties worldwide,” said Dr. Osama Hussein Qambar, an agricultural expert at the Sharjah Department of Agriculture and Livestock.

The farm also integrates other state-of-the art technologies, such as satellite thermal imaging, to optimise yield and quality. A weather monitoring system provides live forecasts, helping to protect crops from environmental fluctuations.

Further pictures can be found here .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink