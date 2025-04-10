FLS Advances Sustainability Through Innovation With Its New Mill Liner Recycling Service Offering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRESS RELEASEFLSmidth & Co. A/S10 April 2025, Copenhagen, Denmark





Leading mining technology and service supplier FLS introduces its new mill liner recycling services offering, underscoring its commitment to sustainability and to supporting customers with productivity-enhancing mill liner solutions. The comprehensive recycling solution for composite and rubber grinding mill liners has just been launched in Chile to service customers across South America with plans for global expansion at a later stage.

In line with FLS's MissionZero sustainability programme, this launch also supports customers' productivity and sustainability ambitions. Through this new offering, FLS can both provide customers with the required CO2 emissions documentation for environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting as well as improve utilisation of space on mine sites by eliminating used liner storage.

“At FLS, we are committed to integrating sustainability practices throughout the lifecycle of our customers' mill liners, and we take full operational and environmental responsibility for the end-of-life phase of our rubber and composite mill liners,” said Alanas Kraujalis, Head of Consumables at FLS.“Recycling composite liners rather than sending them to landfill results in carbon emissions savings of up to 61% compared to producing the mill liners from virgin materials.”

A key component powering its mill liner recycling services, FLS has developed a state-of-the-art recycling machine that is highly portable, scalable and modular for ease of use. With numerous safety and efficiency features, the machine can handle various liner types, shapes and sizes based on customer needs in the region.

