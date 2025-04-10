GORD Hosts 5Th Meeting Of Gulf Technical Committee On Sustainable Building Standards

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Gulf Organisation for Research & Development (GORD) has hosted the 5th meeting of the Gulf Technical Committee for Sustainable Building Standards (GSO TC17).

The two-day hybrid meeting, held both in-person and virtually, took place at GORD's headquarters located in Qatar Science & Technology Park in Doha, Qatar.

The meeting witnessed the participation of representatives from the GCC Standardisation Organisation (GSO), the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and national standardisation bodies from across the Gulf region.

All member states were represented in the committee, including the State of Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Sultanate of Oman, the State of Kuwait, and the Republic of Yemen. The meeting was chaired by Dr. Yousef bin Mohammed Alhorr, Founding Chairman of GORD and Head of the Gulf Technical Committee for Sustainable Building Standards (GSO TC17).

Discussions focused on key priorities for 2025, including the review of newly proposed Gulf standards related to the sustainability of building design, construction, and operations across various building types.

Commenting on the meeting, Dr. Alhorr said,“We have reaffirmed our shared commitment within the GCC framework by adopting several technical standards and guidelines aimed at promoting sustainable built environments that are resilient to climate change.”

At the conclusion of the meeting, several recommendations were issued, including the adoption of a new package of technical standards and guidelines. These will be circulated among member states for review, feedback, and technical input, paving the way for the completion of the necessary procedures to approve priority standardization projects.

The outcomes underscored the collective commitment of Gulf nations to advance sustainable development initiatives through collaboration and innovation in line with the aspirations of the region's people.