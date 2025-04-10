403
The Little Things Celebrates 10 Years of Unforgettable Presence at Middle East Film and Comic Con 2025
(MENAFN- Yardstick Marketing Management) The Little Things is the official Cosplay Parade Sponsor at MEFCC 2025 adding energy and vibrancy to the iconic event.
The Little Things is planning a massive surprise that will make history this year at MEFCC 2025
Abu Dhabi, UAE, 10th April 2025: The Little Things, a leading pop culture retail store in the Middle East, is excited to celebrate its 10th year of participation at Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC) 2025 —the largest pop culture festival in the region! The event brings together pop culture fans for a fun-filled weekend celebrating movies, tv, anime, comics, cosplay, art and gaming in the UAE bringing together different fandoms, artists, cosplayers, gamers, and collectors for three special days in Abu Dhabi. Known for offering the best in collectibles, anime and gaming, The Little Things is all set to make its mark once again at the MEFCC 2025 from April 18-20 at ADNEC Centre.
The Middle East Film and Comic Con is an excellent opportunity for The Little Things to reinforce their commitment to community building. Over the years, The Little Things has cultivated a strong connection with fans and pop-culture enthusiasts, creating a space where they can engage with and celebrate the things they love. To mark the 10th year at MEFCC, The Little Things is bringing BIG collaborations, exciting collections and exclusives from global favorites like Friends, POP MART, Bandai Namco and Good Smile Company. Visitors will be able to explore unique collectibles, including statues, action figures, toys, plushies, novelties, and more. Beyond the products, MEFCC attendees will also have the chance to meet their favorite stars, including Emily Rudd (Nami from One Piece), Hideo Ishikawa (Itachi from Naruto), and Daiki Yamashita (Izuku Midoriya from My Hero Academia), adding to the sense of community that makes The Little Things’ presence at MEFCC so special.
The Little Things is excited to continue a beloved tradition at MEFCC by hosting the Cosplay Parade for the second year in a row! The parade will kick off at The Little Things booth, where fans will bring their favorite characters to life in a dynamic celebration. With lively anime and pop culture music, the parade will energize the crowd as it winds through the venue. Attendees will receive flaglets and banners to join the fun, and the parade will return to The Little Things booth for a mini party to wrap up the festivities. Stay tuned for details on how to be part of this epic parade!
Commenting on the event, Hassan Tamimi, CEO of The Little Things, said, “We are thrilled to return to Middle East Film and Comic Con 2025 for the tenth year, bringing an even bigger and more exciting experience for anime enthusiasts and pop culture fans. Our participation goes beyond launching exclusive collectibles and driving sales—we are dedicated to creating a fun, inclusive, and safe space where fans can fully embrace their love for anime, gaming, and pop culture. As the official Cosplay Parade Sponsor, we take pride in celebrating the creativity and passion of the cosplay community, adding energy and vibrancy to this iconic event. We’re gearing up to make this year unforgettable — so get ready for massive surprises that will make history at MEFCC 2025!”
Reflecting on last year's success, The Little Things thrilled fans with surprise giveaways and exclusive releases like the One Piece Funko Pop! Shanks and Figurama Collectors’ Plawres Sanshiro statue, and high-energy performances, including flash mobs featuring pop culture, hip-hop, and K-pop. This year, we are building on that momentum with even bigger surprises, including photobooths, cosplay workshops, and more. Get ready for a weekend packed with excitement!
Don’t miss out on this unforgettable weekend of anime, gaming, and pop culture—join The Little Things at MEFCC 2025 for an experience like no other. Get ready to dive into an action-packed event, packed with surprises, exclusive collectibles, and more. See you at The Little Things booth!
About The Little Things:
The Little Things stands as a vibrant cornerstone of pop-culture retail in the UAE and the Middle East. The store offers a unique selection of pop-culture merchandise that celebrates nostalgia and imagination. Staying true to its mantra, "Unlock Worlds You've Never Seen," The Little Things brings childhood fantasies to life, rekindling cherished memories for fans and collectors alike.
With a reputation for exclusivity and variety, The Little Things ensures every customer finds something special to ignite their passion. Its deep connection with the community extends beyond products, hosting events, fostering creativity, and collaborating with local talents. Whether you’re searching for rare finds or seeking to connect with fellow enthusiasts, The Little Things transforms shopping into an immersive journey of wonder and discovery.
Website:
Instagram: thelittlethingsme/
Facebook: thelittlethingsmee
Tiktok: @thelittlethingsme
