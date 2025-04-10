Temporall Selected By Transcom To Deliver Enterprise Workspace Analytics And Accelerate Gemini AI Adoption

Temporall announces it has been selected by Transcom, a global customer experience specialist, to provide its comprehensive workplace analytics platform.

- Sandra Kujundzic Draskovic, Group CIO, TranscomLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Temporall, the leading provider of workplace analytics solutions, today announced that it has been selected by Transcom, a global customer experience specialist, to provide its comprehensive workplace analytics platform. Transcom will leverage Temporall's expertise to gain deeper insights into its Google Workspace environment, optimize productivity, and accelerate the adoption of Gemini for Workspace.In today's dynamic and rapidly evolving work landscape, enterprise organizations like Transcom are seeking innovative ways to empower their employees and maximize the return on their technology investments. Transcom recognized the need for a data-driven approach to understand how their teams utilize Google Workspace and to effectively deploy and manage Gemini, Google Workspace's powerful AI assistant."We are committed to providing our employees with the best tools, training and environment to succeed," said Sandra Kujundzic Draskovic, Group CIO at Transcom. This will enable us to enhance collaboration, improve productivity, and deliver even better service to our clients."Through this partnership, Transcom will benefit from:- Comprehensive Workspace Analytics: Detailed insights into Workspace usage patterns, collaboration trends, and application adoption across different teams and departments.- Gemini Adoption Insights: Granular measurement of Gemini usage and adoption, pinpointing AI skills and proficiency, and enabling targeted training and change management initiatives.- Actionable Reporting: Customizable dashboards and reports that provide actionable insights for informed decision-making."We are delighted to partner with Transcom and support their journey to an AI-driven workplace," said Thomas Davies, CEO at Temporall. "Our platform is uniquely positioned to help organizations like Transcom with over 30,000 employees to unlock the full potential of Google Workspace and Gemini, driving efficiency, innovation, and a better employee experience."This partnership represents a significant step forward for both organizations, combining Transcom's global customer experience expertise with Temporall's advanced workplace analytics capabilities to drive digital transformation and AI adoption at scale.About TranscomTranscom provides AI and digitally enhanced customer experience (CX) services to some of the world's most ambitious brands. More than 300 clients globally, including disruptive e-commerce players, category redefining fintechs, and technology legends rely on us for on-, off-, and nearshoring services. Transcom's over 30,000 employees work in over 85 contact centers and work-at-home networks across 29 countries, creating brilliant experiences in customer care, sales, content moderation and back office services. We help our clients drive their brands forward, customer satisfaction up and operating costs down. For more information, visit .About TemporallTemporall's workplace analytics platform delivers comprehensive, actionable insights into the modern digital workplace, empowering IT and business leaders to make highly informed strategic decisions. We provide unparalleled visibility across platforms including Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, and Slack, enabling customers to optimize their technology investments, drive adoption of AI, and achieve transformative workplace change.Email: ...

Sanjay Patel

Temporall Ltd

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.