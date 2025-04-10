NAGAOKA MP-700 Moving Permalloy Cartridge Has Been Unveiled Ahead Of Its Official Launch At High End Munich 2025

MP-700

TOKYO, JAPAN, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NAGAOKA, a renowned audio equipment manufacturer with 85 years of history, is proud to introduce its top-of-the-line model in the esteemed MP Series - the MP-700.The Moving Permalloy (MP) design, compared to the conventional Moving Magnet (MM) type, utilizes a lightweight permalloy piece attached to the cantilever. This design significantly reduces mass, allowing the stylus to move with greater freedom and precision. The result is a more refined and accurate sound reproduction, bringing listeners closer to the original performance.MP-700 boasts a boron cantilever paired with a new micro-ridge nude diamond stylus measuring 0.12 x 0.3 mil. This precise combination enhances sound accuracy, ensuring exceptional detail retrieval from vinyl grooves.In the MP series, the MP-700 incorporates the softest damper, allowing the boron cantilever and micro-ridge stylus to perform at their best. The soft damper makes the cantilever movement lighter, improving responsiveness. While this can often lead to concerns about instability, the MP-700 addresses this with a newly integrated suspension wire in the pivot system as a countermeasure. This suspension wire effectively controls the movement of both the cantilever and stylus, providing stability while preserving enhanced clarity, particularly in the treble range. As a result, this feature improves separation, increases clarity across all frequencies, and ensures accurate representation of bass tones and timbre, delivering a more vivid and lifelike listening experience.The MP-700 features a shielded case and cartridge frame crafted from ultra-duralumin, enhanced with a three-layer surface treatment: nickel plating, black tin plating, and an insulating coating. This treatment minimizes static interference, improves heat and wear resistance, and preserves the exterior's longevity.Every NAGAOKA cartridge is handcrafted in Japan by skilled artisans, upholding the brand's commitment to precision and quality.The MP-700 will be available worldwide starting May 13, 2025, commemorating NAGAOKA's 85 years anniversary.[Specifications]Output Voltage (1kHz, 5cm/sec): 4 mVFrequency Response: 20-27,000 HzChannel Separation (1kHz): 30 dBChannel Balance (1kHz): 1.0 dB or lessRecommended Load Impedance: 47 KΩRecommended Load Capacitance: 100 pFVertical Tracking Force: 1.4 gCantilever: BoronStylus Tip: Micro-ridge Naked DiamondCartridge Weight: 8.0 gCartridge & Headshell Weight: 26.3 gReplacement Stylus: JN-P700[MAP (Minimum Advertised Price) ]MP-700H: $1,499MP-700: $1,399JN-P700: $789[JAN]MP-700H: 4967736083577MP-700: 4967736083584JN-P700: 4967736083591

