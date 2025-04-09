The HKFYG Marks Completion Of Hong Kong International A Cappella Festival Media Outreach Newswire APAC

The Hong Kong International a cappella Festival 2025, an annual signature event of The Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups (HKFYG), has just concluded on a resounding note. The nine-day festival brought together more than 20 overseas and local vocal ensembles, captivating audiences across Hong Kong with their sensational musical abilities.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.