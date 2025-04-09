Executive Shine Services Brings Commercial, Post-Construction, And Vacation Rental Cleaning To Delaware

From top left: Nakia Trader, Michael Nokes, Valyncia Jefferson & Laketa Trader

MAGNOLIA, DE, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Executive Shine Services LLC, a minority- and women-owned cleaning company, proudly announces its official launch, providing professional and high-quality cleaning services across Delaware and parts of Maryland. The company offers commercial cleaning, office sanitation, post-construction cleanup, vacation rental turnovers, move-in/move-out services, and junk removal.Founded by a team of dedicated professionals, Executive Shine Services operates with a mission to deliver consistent, detail-focused, and trustworthy service to businesses, property managers, homeowners, and contractors.“We're not just cleaning-we're setting the tone for healthier homes and businesses,” said Valyncia Jefferson, Finance Manager and Co-Compliance Manager.“Our clients deserve a sparkling clean that reflects excellence.”The leadership team includes:- Nakia Trader, Managing Partner and Co-Compliance Manager- Michael Nokes, Operations Manager- Laketa Trader, Quality Control Manager- Valyncia Jefferson, Finance ManagerTogether, the four partners bring a balance of strategic oversight, on-the-ground expertise, and customer-focused quality to every job.Executive Shine Services LLC offers:- Flat-rate pricing and add-on service options- Custom packages tailored to client needs- Online quote requests at [execshine]( )- $20 off for first-time clients using promo code WELCOME20The company serves Kent and New Castle Counties in Delaware, and is expanding into vacation rental hotspots in Ocean City and Rehoboth Beach, Maryland.For booking or business inquiries, visit [execshine]( ), call 302-217-6555, or email ....About Executive Shine Services LLCExecutive Shine Services LLC is a professional cleaning company based in Magnolia, DE. As a minority- and women-owned business, the company is committed to integrity, client satisfaction, and community-centered service across residential, commercial, and specialty markets.

Valyncia Jefferson

Executive Shine Services LLC

+1 302-217-6555

