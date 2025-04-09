Actress Daniela Kashayara Joins Tara Reid In“The Girl At The Fruit Stand” An Independent Hollywood Film Production.

Daniela Kashayara with Tara Reid on the set of The Girl at the Fruit Stand-an independent film rooted in Mexican culture that subtly bridges into American cinema-marking a quiet yet meaningful crossover.

In her early years, the world knew her by her given name, Daniela Prado Cota. She began her acting journey under that name before adopting the name Daniela Kashayara. Originally from Mexico City

Before entering the spotlight, Daniela was a high-performance athlete on Mexico's national swimming Team 1996-2000 and a water polo National Selection for Mexico from 2000-2008. She played for The Nederland's water polo team for the 2006 World Outgames in Montreal.

Daniela Kashayara built her foundation in production as an entrepreneur and through her work at the United Nations, where she led global projects in research and diplomacy-refining the leadership and strategic vision that now shape her creative work.

As an actress, her roles are rich in character. This scene is from the award-winning short film Our Home, centered around her performance.

This marks her breakthrough and international crossover as an emerging Latina filmmaker. She continues to expand her presence in the film industry.

- DANIELA KASHAYARA Actress & FilmmakerHOLLYWOOD , CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Actress and filmmaker Daniela Kashayara, has officially joined the cast of the upcoming feature film“The Girl at the Fruit Stand” starring alongside Hollywood actress Tara Reid. In addition to acting in the film, Kashayara also served as Associate Producer, further cementing her place as one of the rising Latin voices shaping independent cinema in the United States.A recent graduate of UCLA's Entertainment Studies program and trained at the Edgemar Center for the Arts, Daniela represents a new generation of creators who merge global perspective with artistic depth. Fluent in Spanish, English, French, and Bulgarian, she brings a uniquely international lens to every story she helps tell.Her work in film has spanned a wide spectrum of roles -both behind and in front of the camera. As an actress, she's taken on lead roles in acclaimed short films like Our Home, Hijos de su madre, Death of a Rat and Flowershop as well as features like Prisoner of Dawn and Riot for the Dove. As a filmmaker, she's written, directed, and produced original works including A Day Without You and Ayrılamadım (coproduction with Turkey)and served in key production roles on projects like Doppelgänger and 305 Fishkill.“The Girl at the Fruit Stand” marks a significant step in her expanding career. It is also her second major project in 2025 after completing her first SAG feature film, where she worked as both an actress and Second Assistant Director. Her transition from student to in-demand creative talent has been fast, focused, and intentional.Recognized at film festivals across California-including serving as a jury member at the Santa Fe Springs Film Festival as well as collaborating at the Asian World Film Festival, LABRFF among others. Daniela's presence in the independent circuit continues to grow. Her performance in“Our Home” will next be seen at the Mexican American Film and Television Festival in Los Angeles, highlighting her cross-cultural appeal and commitment to diverse storytelling.With a bold presence, elevated craft, and a growing portfolio of international collaborations, Daniela Kashayara is quickly becoming one of the most exciting new Latina talents in independent Hollywood. Her career is not just rising-it's taking shape with purpose.

exclusive interview on Mañana Latina, rising international actress and filmmaker Daniela Kashayara shares the next steps in her powerful career.

