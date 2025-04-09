21Shares Forms Exclusive Partnership With The House Of Doge To Launch Dogecoin Etps Globally

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 21Shares AG (“21Shares”), a leading global issuer of cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (“ETPs”), has formed an exclusive partnership with the House of Doge to launch the only Dogecoin ETPs endorsed by the Dogecoin Foundation globally. This partnership represents a significant step toward providing registered, institutional-grade exposure to Dogecoin, one of the most community-driven and widely recognized digital assets.

Originally launched in 2013 as a light-hearted alternative to Bitcoin, Dogecoin has since grown into the internet's favorite community-driven digital asset , known for its fast transaction speeds, low fees, and increasing merchant adoption . Today, leading brands such as Tesla and AMC Theatres accept Dogecoin as a payment method, reinforcing its evolving role in mainstream finance.

Beyond its technical advantages, Dogecoin has built a highly engaged and socially impactful community , rallying around the principle of “Do Only Good Everyday.” Over the years, its supporters have helped drive initiatives ranging from charitable fundraising to financial accessibility efforts, demonstrating the power of decentralized communities in shaping the future of digital finance.

“Registered investment vehicles are essential for broadening access to digital assets, and Dogecoin's growing adoption underscores its significance in the crypto ecosystem,” said Duncan Moir, President at 21Shares.“By partnering with the House of Doge, we are taking a pivotal step in bringing transparent and institutional-grade investment options to the market. This move reflects our commitment to expanding investor access to innovative and community-driven assets while maintaining the highest regulatory and operational standards.”

“This partnership marks a very large step forward for the Dogecoin vision,” said Jens Wiechers, Advisory Board Member at House of Doge and Co-Executive Director of the Dogecoin Foundation.“Dogecoin was created to be a fun, accessible form of peer-to-peer money, and over the years, it has demonstrated real-world utility in payments, tipping, and charitable giving. For Dogecoin to reach its full potential as a global currency, institutional support and corporate partnerships are essential. This initiative with 21Shares provides a regulated path for institutions to participate in and amplify the 'Dogecoin is Money' vision, while still honoring the community's spirit. Global adoption is critical, and we're excited to take this next step – ensuring Dogecoin stays fun, but gains the credibility and backing needed to thrive at scale.”

“Our partnership with 21Shares demonstrates the evolving maturity and legitimacy of Dogecoin in the financial world,” said Sarosh Mistry, President and CEO of Sodexo North America and Director-Elect of House of Doge.“Institutional products will empower new types of investors to participate in the Dogecoin ecosystem, reinforcing its role as a leader in the future of digital assets.”

With over $7.3 billion in assets under management and listings on 11 major exchanges, including SIX Swiss Exchange, Nasdaq, and Euronext, 21Shares continues to drive the integration of digital assets into mainstream finance.

Notes to editors

About 21Shares

21Shares is one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange traded product providers. We were founded to make cryptocurrency more accessible to investors, and to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. In 2018, 21Shares listed the world's first physically-backed crypto ETP, and we have a seven-year track-record of creating crypto exchange-traded funds that are listed on some of the biggest, most liquid securities exchanges globally. In addition to our seven-year track record, 21Shares offers investors best-in-class research and unparalleled client service.

21Shares is a member of 21.co, a global leader in decentralized finance. For more information, please visit .

About House of Doge

The House of Doge is the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, committed to transforming Dogecoin into a fully integrated and accessible global payment platform and currency. The House of Doge's mission is to advance the mainstream adoption of Dogecoin by enhancing its utility through real-world applications.

About Dogecoin Foundation

The Dogecoin Foundation is a nonprofit organization committed to developing open-source technology that enhances Dogecoin's accessibility and utility as a peer-to-peer digital currency.

Media Contact

Matteo

Alethea Jadick

...

Important Information

The information provided does not constitute a prospectus or other offering material and does not contain or constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy securities or financial instruments in any jurisdiction, including the U.S. Some of the information published herein may contain forward-looking statements and readers are cautioned that any such forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ. Additionally, there is no guarantee as to the accuracy, completeness, timeliness or availability of the information provided and 21.co and its affiliated entities are not responsible for any errors or omissions. The information contained herein may not be considered as economic, legal, tax or other advice and viewers are cautioned not to base investment or any other decisions on the content hereof.