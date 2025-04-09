Ecovyst To Host First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call And Webcast On Thursday, May 1, 2025 At 11:00 A.M. ET

WAYNE, Pa., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT ), a leading integrated and innovative global provider of advanced materials, specialty catalysts and services, announced today that it will conduct a conference call and audio-only webcast on Thursday, May 1, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review its first quarter 2025 financial results.

Investors may listen to the conference call live via telephone by dialing 1 (800) 225-9448 (domestic) or 1 (203) 518-9708 (international) and use the participant code ECVTQ125.

An audio-only live webcast of the conference call and presentation materials can be accessed at . A replay of the conference call/webcast will be made available at /events-presentations .

About Ecovyst Inc.

Ecovyst Inc. and subsidiaries is a leading integrated and innovative global provider of advanced materials, specialty catalysts, sulfuric acid and sulfuric acid regeneration services. We support customers globally through our strategically located network of manufacturing facilities. We believe that our products, contribute to improving the sustainability of the environment.

We have two uniquely positioned specialty businesses: Ecoservices provides sulfuric acid recycling to the North American refining industry for the production of alkylate and provides high quality and high strength virgin sulfuric acid for industrial and mining applications. Ecoservices also provides chemical waste handling and treatment services, as well as ex-situ catalyst activation services for the refining and petrochemical industry. Advanced Materials & Catalysts, through its Advanced Silicas business, provides finished silica catalysts, catalyst supports and functionalized silicas necessary to produce high performing plastics and to enable sustainable chemistry, and through its Zeolyst Joint Venture, innovates and supplies specialty zeolites used in catalysts that support the production of sustainable fuels, remove nitrogen oxides from diesel engine emissions and that are broadly applied in refining and petrochemical process.

Investor Contact:

Gene Shiels

(484) 617 1225

[email protected]

