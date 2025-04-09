TEAMSTERS STRIKE AT AIR PRODUCTS

Workers Demand Contract that Reflects Company's Massive Earnings

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Teamsters Local 100 at Air Products were forced to strike after the company failed to reach an agreement on a fair contract. The 24 workers transport, load, and unload hazardous materials.

"Air Products can afford to treat its workers fairly, and it's time they did," said Bill Davis, President of Teamsters Local 100. "Our members handle hazardous materials, and they deserve a contract that reflects the company's success."

Air Products, a supplier of industrial gases, reported $1.2 billion in revenue last year.

"We're skilled professionals, and we deserve good wages and strong protections," said Jonah Creech, a shop steward with Local 100. "We will remain on strike until the company comes to its senses."

Teamsters Local 100 represents more than 5,000 hardworking men and women throughout Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky, ranging from delivery, logistics, warehouse, municipalities, construction, and the movie industry. For more information, visit teamsterslocal100 .

Contact:

Kent McCord, (513) 769-5100 Ext. 317

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 100

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED