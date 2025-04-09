Bon Secours Mercy Health, Inc. Announces Tender Pricing Information
09778PAB1
|
$300,000,000
|
$160,755,000
|
$160,755,000
|
2031
|
2.095 %
|
1
|
4.042 %
|
+ 35 bps
|
$878.86
|
09778PAC9
|
$300,000,000
|
$147,302,000
|
$147,302,000
|
2050
|
3.205 %
|
2
|
4.895 %
|
+ 60 bps
|
$690.34
(1) Per $1,000 principal amount.
As set forth in the Offer to Purchase, the Tender Offers are subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including the Financing Conditions. See Offer to Purchase, "The Terms of the Tender Offers-Conditions of the Tender Offers."
Information Relating to the Tender Offer
BSMH commenced the tender offer on March 25, 2025. RBC Capital Markets, LLC is the Lead Dealer Manager and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is the Co-Dealer Manager (collectively, the "Dealer Managers") for the tender offer. Investors with questions regarding the tender offer may contact RBC Capital Markets at (877) 381-2099, (212) 618-7843, or [email protected] . Globic Advisors Inc. is the tender and information agent for the tender offer (the "Tender and Information Agent") and can be contacted at (212) 227-9622, [email protected] , or .
The full details of the tender offer are included in the Offer to Purchase. Holders are strongly encouraged to read carefully the Offer to Purchase, including materials incorporated by reference therein, because they will contain important information. The Offer to Purchase may be obtained from Globic Advisors Inc. through the means described in the preceding paragraph.
About Bon Secours Mercy Health, Inc.
Certain information relating to the Securities and BSMH may be obtained by contacting the Tender and Information Agent. Such information is limited to the Offer to Purchase and information incorporated therein by reference.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements included or incorporated by reference herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, forecasts and assumptions by BSMH's management and involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated, including, without limitation, the Holders' risks set forth in the offering document incorporated by reference into the Offer to Purchase. BSMH cannot be certain that any expectations, forecasts or assumptions made by management in preparing these forward-looking statements will prove accurate, or that any projections will be realized. It is to be expected that there may be differences between projected and actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and BSMH assumes no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
(1) CUSIP is a registered trademark of the American Bankers Association (the "ABA"). CUSIP data herein is provided by CUSIP Global Services ("CGS"), managed on behalf of the American Bankers Association by FactSet Research Systems Inc. The CUSIP number listed above is being provided solely for convenience of reference and neither BSMH, the Dealer Managers, the Tender and Information Agent, nor their respective agents or counsel make any representation with respect to such number or undertake any responsibility for its accuracy.
(2) The Reference Yield is based on the respective U.S. Treasury Reference Security set forth in the Offer to Purchase.
