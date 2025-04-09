Mynd.Ai Announces CEO Transition

SEATTLE, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mynd, Inc. ("Mynd" or the "Company") (NYSE American: MYND), a global leader in interactive hardware and software solutions for education and enterprise, today announced that Vin Riera, Chief Executive Officer, will be stepping down from his role as CEO effective April 11, 2025, after eight years of exceptional leadership in the role. He has also resigned as a member of the Company's Board of Directors. Arthur Giterman, Mynd's current Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed as the Company's new Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board, effective April 11, 2025. Mr. Giterman will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer and will work with the Board to evaluate a potential successor.

"I am honored to step into the CEO role, and I see significant opportunities to transform our business in ways that serve our customers better and create value for our stakeholders," said Giterman.

Riera joined the company in 2017. Under his leadership, the Company attained a market-leading position by accelerating digital innovation. "With Vin's leadership, Mynd has evolved significantly, and we thank him for his contributions," said Simon Leung, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Arthur is exceptionally qualified to lead Mynd into its next chapter, bringing a strong blend of financial, operational, and strategic expertise."

Giterman joined the company in 2023 as the CFO and played a pivotal role in driving the company's strategic direction and taking the Company public a little over a year ago.

"It has been a privilege to lead Mynd through a period of exciting change, and I am so proud of what the team has achieved together," said Riera. "I've worked closely with Arthur over the past two years, and I've witnessed firsthand his deep understanding of what it takes for a global brand to grow and evolve. I'm confident Arthur is the right leader to shepherd Mynd through continued transformation and future success."

About Mynd, Inc.

Seattle-based Mynd is a global leader in interactive technology offering best-in-class hardware and software solutions that help organizations create and deliver dynamic content; simplify and streamline teaching, learning, and communication; and facilitate real-time collaboration. Our award-winning interactive displays and software can be found in more than 1 million learning and training spaces across 126 countries. Our global distribution network of more than 4,000 reseller partners and our dedicated sales and support teams around the world enable us to deliver the highest level of service to our customers. Our website is located at .

