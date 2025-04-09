GFI Software Appoints ADN As Exclusive DACH Distributor To Accelerate AI Innovation And Partner Support

Extension of strategic partnership amplifies delivery of GFI's AI-powered solutions and strengthens channel efficiency across Germany, Austria and Switzerland

AUSTIN, Texas, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GFI Software , a global leader in AI-powered security and communications solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMB), today announced the appointment of ADN Distribution GmbH as its exclusive distributor for the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) across all product lines, including GFI's award-winning Kerio line of products. This strategic expansion of the existing, decade-long partnership between GFI and ADN, headquartered in Bochum, Germany, and one of Europe's largest and most respected distributors, marks a significant milestone in GFI Software's ambitious channel transformation strategy focused on delivering industry-leading customer service and support.

Following a short transition period, ADN will assume responsibility for all subscriptions, partners and end customers previously managed by ICOS Deutschland GmbH and ALSO Deutschland GmbH, creating a streamlined, high-performance distribution channel that improves support and delivers maximum value to partners and customers.

"Consolidating our distribution in the DACH region with ADN gives us a stronger foundation to better service partners with training, resources and access to our AI-driven solutions, as well as the kind of personal support that they deserve," said Eric Vaughan, CEO of GFI Software. "This move reflects our unwavering focus on building an efficient, high-impact ecosystem to serve businesses across the DACH region-especially our Kerio customers, putting their needs first. With innovations like GFI AppManager, RADAR AI, MailEssentials AI and Eloquens AI, it was critical to align with a partner who has the reach and capability to scale with us, along with the infrastructure and expertise to deliver an exceptional experience at every step."

"Extending our partnership with GFI Software directly supports ADN's mission to deliver advanced IT solutions through our trusted partner network," said Hermann Ramacher, CEO of ADN Distribution GmbH. "Since 1994, we've built a strong position as a value-added distributor across Germany, Austria and Switzerland, with deep expertise in cloud, security and AI. That makes us uniquely equipped to help drive GFI's innovation agenda and support partners and customers across the DACH region. We're proud to continue our work with proven solutions like GFI KerioControl and GFI KerioConnect and welcome new reseller partners and their customers into the ADN ecosystem. With upcoming technologies like GFI AppManager AI and the new Eloquens AI platform, we're excited to help bring the next generation of IT solutions to market."

The transition has been meticulously orchestrated to ensure seamless continuity for GFI's partner network and end users. ADN's proven track record, extensive regional presence and deep expertise in cloud services, security solutions and AI technologies make them the ideal partner to drive GFI's next phase of growth in the DACH market.

GFI Software is at the forefront of integrating AI-driven capabilities into its product portfolio, transforming how businesses manage and secure digital operations. Through its partnership with ADN, GFI brings the following AI-powered products to the DACH region:



GFI AppManager AI : A unified, cloud-based IT management platform equipped with advanced monitoring, real-time alerts

GFI RADAR AI ( Risk and Anomaly Detection, Alerts and Response) is a AI/ML feature within GFI AppManager designed to elevate network security and performance

GFI Archiver AI : Revolutionizing data archiving with intelligent search, automated email tagging and compliance-ready storage for email, calendar and file history

GFI MailEssentials AI : An intelligent email security solution that uses AI to generate and optimize rules, block threats and ensure compliance with evolving regulations

Exinda AI : Network performance optimization powered by AI-driven traffic insights Eloquens AI : AI-powered email automation and conversation management platform with multilingual support and human-in-the-loop oversight, fully integrated with GFI KerioControl

For more information about the DACH transition GFI has set up a special email address at [email protected] , and the ADN GFI team is available at [email protected] .

About GFI Software

GFI Software is at the forefront of AI-first software development for Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs) within ESW Capital. GFI's revolutionary new platform, GFI AppManager AI - All Customers, All Products, One Single ScreenTM - empowers teams with a cloud-based solution for effortless IT management. The announcement of AI-centric visions across its product portfolio underscores GFI Software's dedication to revolutionizing its offerings with cutting-edge AI technologies. GFI Software products are available through thousands of dedicated partners worldwide. Learn more at .

About ADN

Founded in 1994, ADN - Advanced Digital Network Distribution GmbH, is one of Central Europe's leading value-added distributors, specializing in cutting-edge IT solutions across cloud services, cybersecurity and modern workplace technologies. With a strong presence in the DACH region and serving over 7,000 partners, ADN brings extensive experience in delivering comprehensive support and technical expertise through its network of system integrators, MSPs and VARs. Please visit us at .

For more information, visit gfi .

For Media Inquiries: [email protected]

For Business Inquiries: [email protected]

