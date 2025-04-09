Reshape Lifesciences® Partners With Motion Informatics To Bring AI-Driven Neurorehabilitation Technology To The U.S. Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ReShape Enters Exclusive U.S. Distribution Agreement in the Neuromuscular Rehabilitation Market

IRVINE, Calif., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReShape Lifesciences ® (Nasdaq: RSLS), the premier physician-led weight loss and metabolic health solutions company, today announced that it has signed an agreement with Haifa, Israel-based Motion Informatics to exclusively import and distribute their next-generation neuromuscular rehabilitation devices in the U.S. The flagship product, the Stimel-03, was showcased at the American Occupational Therapy Association 2025 Annual Conference and Expo, held April 3-5, 2025, in Philadelphia, PA.

“The signing of this agreement with Motion Informatics marks a significant milestone for ReShape as we expand and diversify into rehabilitation technology,” stated Paul F. Hickey, President and Chief Executive Officer of ReShape Lifesciences.“This partnership presents a unique opportunity to bring cutting-edge, neurorehabilitation solutions to the U.S. market. We are particularly excited to distribute the FDA cleared and commercially available Stimel-03, a breakthrough system that integrates Functional Electrical Stimulation (FES), Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation (NMES), and real-time electromyographic (EMG) biofeedback into a single, patient-responsive platform-redefining rehabilitation for patients recovering from stroke, injury, or surgery. Motion Informatics' innovative devices align well with our commitment to improving patient outcomes, complementing our core competencies including commercialization of differentiated products including our Lap-Band® 2.0 FLEX, designed to improve patients' quality of life while driving meaningful clinical and commercial impact.”

“This partnership accelerates Motion Informatics' U.S. market strategy by combining ReShape Lifesciences' commercial reach with our differentiated rehabilitation technologies,” added Gary Sagiv, Chief Executive Officer of Motion Informatics.“Our FDA-cleared Stimel-03 is changing clinical care using real-time EMG biofeedback and personalized electrical stimulation, making it easy to use in both clinic and home settings. Spatial StimelMD (SSMD), our next-generation platform and the first closed-loop neuromotor intelligence system combining AI-personalized neuromodulation, real-time EMG biofeedback, and augmented reality into one adaptive rehabilitation process. The SSMD reads a patient's intent and generates cadenced stimulation to match, adapting in real-time based on performance, fatigue, and recovery-delivering precise care in clinics, at home, and through telemedicine. Together, these technologies position Motion Informatics and ReShape Lifesciences at the forefront of the neuromuscular rehabilitation market-delivering differentiated capabilities, validated outcomes, and a scalable path to global expansion. We are confident that ReShape is the ideal partner to distribute our products and expand their impact across the U.S.”

About Motion Informatics

Motion Informatics is pioneering next-generation neuromuscular rehabilitation by integrating AI-driven neuroinformatics, augmented reality (AR), and digital health into a seamless, adaptive therapeutic platform. The Company's Spatial StimelMD (SSMD) leverages personalized real-time electrophysiological data, biofeedback-driven neuromodulation, and AI-optimized intervention protocols to dynamically personalize therapy, enhancing neuroplasticity, motor re-education, and functional recovery in conditions such as stroke, spinal cord injuries, and neuromuscular disorders. By fusing biomechanical modeling, predictive analytics, and remote neurorehabilitation, the Company is redefining precision rehabilitation, creating a highly scalable, intelligent, and data-driven ecosystem that bridges clinical and home-based care. This paradigmshift will establish AI-powered, fully autonomous, and continuously adaptive neuromuscular therapy, fundamentally transforming the future of digital healthcare.

About ReShape Lifesciences®

ReShape Lifesciences® is America's premier weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band® System provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The investigational Diabetes Bloc-Stim NeuromodulationTM (DBSNTM) system utilizes a proprietary vagus nerve block and stimulation technology platform for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and metabolic disorders. The Obalon® balloon technology is a non-surgical, swallowable, gas-filled intra-gastric balloon that is designed to provide long-lasting weight loss. For more information, please visit .

