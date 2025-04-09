Top Conversational AI Platforms For 2025 Named In New Report By Info-Tech Research Group

TORONTO, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Info-Tech Research Group has published its Conversational AI Data Quadrant Report , which identifies six AI providers as Gold Medalists for 2025. The report's findings are based on data from SoftwareReviews , a division of the global research and advisory firm and a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape.

Info-Tech Research Group's newly released 2025 Conversational AI Data Quadrant Report identifies top virtual assistant platforms based on insights from 471 verified users. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Conversational AI software, also known as virtual assistants, can transform how organizations interact with customers, handle requests, and process workflows by automating tasks that traditionally require human intervention. By leveraging advanced natural language processing (NLP), these AI-powered tools can simulate human-like interactions, offering instant responses to queries via text or voice to enhance customer experience and increase operational efficiency and cost savings.

Info-Tech's Data Quadrant is a comprehensive evaluation tool that uses the feedback of IT professionals to rank software products based on likeliness to recommend, features scores, net emotional footprint score, and vendor capabilities. These dimensions are aggregated into a Composite Score (CS), which reflects overall user satisfaction and determines the product's placement within the Data Quadrant. The firm's methodology ensures that rankings are based entirely on authentic user reviews, free from analyst opinions or vendor influence.

Data from 471 end-user reviews on SoftwareReviews was used to identify the top conversational AI software providers in the firm's 2025 Data Quadrant report for the category. The insights are intended to support organizations that are considering options to streamline communication strategies.

The 2025 Conversational AI – Gold Medalists are as follows:



FPT , 8.9 CS, ranked high for exceptional usability and intuitiveness.

Dialogflow , 8.9 CS, ranked high for ease of implementation.

Kore XO Platform , 8.6 CS, ranked high for the breadth of features.

Qualified , 8.5 CS, ranked high for quality of features.

Amazon Lex , 8.5 CS, ranked high for ease of data integration. Avaamo , 8.3 CS, ranked high for business value created.

"As organizations expand the use of AI in customer interactions, there is increasing pressure to ensure conversational tools deliver real value," says Benedict Chang , advisory director at Info-Tech Research Group . "The focus has shifted to whether that solution actually enhances the customer experience, connects to key systems, and meets privacy and governance expectations. With generative AI becoming more accessible, organizations need to be thoughtful in choosing platforms that are adaptable, secure, and aligned with their broader business goals."

User assessments of software categories on SoftwareReviews provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. Info-Tech's reports are informed by the data from users and IT professionals who have intimate experience with the software throughout the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.

Read the full report: Best Conversational AI Tools – 2025

For more information about Info-Tech's SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or the Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews .

